Lyna Perez in tight bikini offers ‘better view’

Lyna Perez poses outdoors. Pic credit: @lynaritaa/Instagram

Lyna Perez is proving why she’s got over 8 million followers on TikTok. The social media sensation and bikini bombshell was back in her swimwear for a head-turning video earlier today, one offering both a scenic ocean view and a figure-flaunting one.

The Instagram star, now boasting a similar following on both platforms, posted in a tight and thong bikini while showing a “view” – she also proved it’s always “better” when she’s involved.

Lyna Perez got views in tight thong bikini

The video was humorous and sexy. It showed the Florida native posing on wooden floors and in a chic living room wrapped by floor-to-ceiling windows.

Flaunting her jaw-dropping curves and golden tan, the former Bang Energy face struck various poses while in bright orange and booty-flashing bikini.

Going for a crop top finish as she rocked a plunging upper half, Lyna whipped her long hair around, then pointing at the view – fans saw a gorgeous harbor and bobbing boats, plus hilly greenery.

“The view is better tbh,” Lyna wrote, adding a #fup.

Lyna knows how to get her fans to hit follow. The Playboy face introduces herself with “I basically live in a bikini” on Instagram, and she speaks the truth.

In early June, the model flaunted her pert rear and cleavage while overlooking lapping waves and wearing a skimpy blue bikini.

Turning her head around at just the right moment, the brunette wrote: “POV were [sic] on vacation.”

Her post has topped 200,000 likes.

Lyna tends not to shout out brands. While fellow bikini bombshells Sofia Bevarly, Demi Rose, and Lindsey Pelas all influence or hold brand ambassador statuses, Lyna seemingly posts for pleasure. She did, however, shout out Miami-based brand My Outfit Online earlier this year while posing in a cut-out and braless pink minidress.

What Does Lyna Perez earn on Instagram?

Pay on Instagram correlates with following – the more fans, the higher the pay. Per experts at Vox:

“Influencers with up to 1 million followers can get $10,000 [per post], depending on the platform, and 1 million followers and up, you’re getting into territory where they can charge $100,000. Some can even get $250,000 for a post! Especially if the content is on Youtube and the influencer is in the gaming industry.”

Lyna is now followed by major celebrity faces. Her Instagram is kept tabs on by former Disney star Bella Thorne and WAP rapper Cardi B.