Lyna Perez in plunging swimsuit shows off on balcony

Lyna Perez is showing off her figure in a black swimsuit as she reminds fans why modeling is her full-time job.

The social media star, who boasts 9 million Instagram followers, has recently admitted she’s perhaps not been posting enough of late, but fans can always catch her on her Stories.

Posting a quick one on Thursday night, the Florida-based star showcased her sizzling physique in an eye-popping look, posing from an outdoor balcony and likely delighting her army of followers.

Highlighting her curvy silhouette, toned waistline, and golden tan, the brunette wowed as she cocked her head to the side a little, also shooting down the lens of the camera with a direct gaze.

Opting for classic black, the bombshell went for a complicated and cut-out bathing suit – the plunging one-piece came with a chic gold hoop clasp at the bust and lower part, a skimpy finish, plus a skintight feel.

Adding in gold earrings, plus matte makeup, Lyna accentuated her features in a low-key way, writing: “LYNAPEREZ.VIP.”

While Lyna introduces herself with “I basically live in a bikini” on her Instagram bio, the star has proven that she can steer away from swimwear. Recent posts have seen her toting her beloved Chanel – on June 28, she posed from a towel-laid lounger and in a plunging cream dress while showing off both a purse and slides from the Kylie Jenner-adored brand.

Lyna Perez building up fans on multiple platforms

Lyna is also followed by over 8 million on TikTok – given the increasing popularity of the gen z-friendly platform, that following may well overtake the one on her Instagram.

Trend Hero advises: “Don’t try IG modeling if earning money is your only goal. If you make monetization your topmost priority, you will most likely not succeed. Do it only if you have something to say and something to show. If you are capable of thinking out of the box, showcasing every side of your life and not only high-end glamour shots, then go for it.”

Lyna did once come with a massive #promo as she joined the likes of model Hannah Palmer in fronting Bang Energy, but for the most part, she seems to update for the fun of it.

Lyna Perez stuns in yellow bikini

On June 23, Lyna confirmed her queen status, posing in a skimpy and cut-out yellow bikini from a swanky lawn setting.

“There’s only one Lyna,” the star told fans in a caption. Over 240,000 likes have been left.