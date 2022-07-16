Lyna Perez in G-string bikini offers rear view from a swing

Lyna Perez poses outdoors. Pic credit: @lynaritaa/Instagram

Lyna Perez proved she’s a triple threat as she sizzled in a G-string bikini ahead of the weekend.

The social media star delighted her 9 million Instagram followers with curvy shots as she chilled on an oversized outdoor couch last Thursday, showing off her peachy behind and asking fans a question via her caption.

Lyna, who introduces herself with: “I basically live in a bikini” on Instagram, was more than proving her bio rings true.

Plonked on her front as she enjoyed a rope-suspended swing couch – the massive, Kardashian-style furnishings proved the ultimate lounging spot as Lyna flaunted her curves.

Opting for a hot pink shade, the Florida-born star went itty-bitty in her tiny two-piece, also rocking a belly chain that drew attention to her slim waist.

A swipe right showed Lyna semi-seated and facing the camera for a cleavage flash, with a caption driving up engagement. Lyna asked: “Are you in love with me or not?”

Lyna Perez white hot in corset look for late-night shots

Lyna doesn’t post too often on Instagram – the star also boasts over 8 million followers on TikTok. Noting her absence and celebrating a return after a silence on IG, Lyna updated early last week while in a plunging corset look, showing off her assets and adding in a tiny white miniskirt.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Tugging down her skirt a little as she posed from chic white couches, the Bang Energy face wrote:

“Never going this long without posting again, missed you too much.”

Lyna Perez making dough on OnlyFans

Lyna is now on adult platform OnlyFans, where she’s likely earning more than Fashion Nova or Boohoo could ever pay her. Also on the platform are models Demi Rose and Hannah Palmer. In 2020, actress Bella Thorne made headlines for earning $1 million in 24 hours as she signed up. The earning potential is all over the news – Canadian OnlyFans face Jesse Switch told The Mirror:

“I always thought if I was making six figures I’d be absolutely thrilled – and now I make almost that every month.I always thought I’d be OK financially because I’m not afraid to work hard and always go after the things I want, but I would never have imagined I’d have this financial success.”

Lyna gained over 191,000 likes for her bikini shots last Thursday. For more from Lyna and to see what she posts next, give her Instagram or TikTok a follow.