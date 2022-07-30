Lyna Perez in braless minidress explains her name

Lyna Perez poses outdoors. Pic credit: @lynaritaa/Instagram

Lyna Perez is affording a view of her assets and offering a little info about herself.

The Florida-based social media sensation, followed by over 17 million, posted to her Instagram ahead of the weekend, showing off her sizzling curves and her sense of humor as she delighted the 9 million fans subscribed – over 8.5 million are also following her TikTok.

Ditching her signature bikinis, but still bringing the goods, Lyna flaunted her phenomenal figure in a partly sheer and crystal-encrusted party dress as she showed off her legs and explained what the “L” in her name stands for.

Gazing to the side as she stunned in the sparkly minidress, Lyna drove fans to swipe, where an outdoor shot arguably showcased the cream number even better.

Here, Lyna posed amid backlit terrace, walls, and railings, placing one hand just above her chest and holding a gold clutch to complete her club-ready outfit.

Taking to her caption as she proved she’s witty, Lyna wrote: “The L in my name stands for love of your life.”

A snappy caption is as much a trademark for Lyna as her bikini wardrobe. On June 28, the stunner posed from a beach club and on a towel-laid lounger while near-bursting out of a cream minidress. In the glam snap, one featuring Chanel accessories, Lyna pouted for the camera, writing: “Bad & Boujee.”

Lyna Perez likely earning big on OnlyFans

Lyna once came as a Bang Energy face. The star appears to have ceased her promotions for the energy drinks giant – chances are, she’s earning way more from subscriptions to her OnlyFans page. The adult platform hosts celebrities including WAP star Cardi B, model Jordyn Woods, plus fellow bikini bombshells Demi Rose and Hannah Palmer.

On her website, Lyna entices fans to sign up, writing:

“Hey guys! Do you want to get up close and personal with the REAL me?”

Lyna Perez has impressive celebrity followers

“My Premium Content Service is the only place on the web where you can see my Exclusive Content – the photos and videos that are too hot for my public channels. You’ll also get to see the more personal side of my life. So subscribe now, log on, sit back and enjoy!” she adds.

Lyna’s Instagram is now getting followed by some high-profile faces. Rapper Cardi B follows the feed, as does actress Bella Thorne, plus fellow model Cindy Prado. To see what Lyna posts next, give her IG or TikTok a follow.