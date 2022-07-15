Lyna Perez in bikini wants to chat

Lyna Perez poses outdoors. Pic credit: @lynaritaa/Instagram

Lyna Perez is sizzling in an eye-popping bikini as she confirms she’s happy to chat.

The Florida-born sensation, now followed by 9 million on Instagram, made sure to confirm she’s a communicator via her recent stories, posting a figure-flaunting swimwear look and answering a fan question.

Flaunting her killer curves as she lounged around from a white egg chair, Lyna sent out her good looks as she stunted in a tiny pink bikini.

Going bandeau-style and strapless as she fashioned her own twist on the upside-down bikini trend, the social media star sent out a slight smile while highlighting her assets, also drawing attention to her flat stomach and curvy hips.

Lyna posed with her hair down and loose strands around her face, also placing one hand behind her head as she wore colorful bead bracelet and necklace jewelry.

“Ask me a question,” fans saw in text, with the user asking: “Can we chat already.”

Lyna replied: “Yes everyday,” then drove anyone seeing the story to check out her subscription-based VIP content. Lyna now joins the many celebrities and models on the adult platform OnlyFans, where the paycheck may well be more than the influencing offers.

Lyna Perez in a bikini. Pic credit: @lynaritaa/Instagram

Lyna doesn’t need to name-drop brands as much

Lyna does, in fact, seem to be earning enough cash from her exclusive content to near-eradicate brand shout-outs. The old and trusted model of name-dropping labels including Fashion Nova or Boohoo in exchange for free clothing or cash seems to be dying out, this as Instagram’s hottest bombshells increasingly turn to OnlyFans.

Also on OnlyFans are models Hannah Palmer and Demi Rose, plus celebrities including rapper Cardi B and Baywatch star Carmen Electra.

Lyna tends to post from a luxurious mansion and often chooses outdoor settings. In June, she gained over 200,000 likes for flaunting her wowing figure in a citrus-colored and open-chested bikini as she posed amid lawns and was backed by the lavish property. “There’s only one Lyna,” a caption read with a tongue-face emoji.

In the post, Lyna also flaunted a tattoo near her groin – fans may likely get plenty of that on the VIP site.

Lyna Perez turns heads with bikini body

Lyna is now followed by two major celebrities who are on OnlyFans. Both WAP star Cardi B and actress Bella Thorne keep tabs on her.

Lyna, meanwhile, follows 250 accounts, including Cardi, Bella, and Pretty Little Thing ambassador Demi Rose.