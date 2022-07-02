Lyna Perez hits the bar in a thong

Lyna Perez poses outdoors. Pic credit: @lynaritaa/Instagram

Lyna Perez is partying hard and flaunting her figure at the same time.

The Florida-born sensation, now boasting over 16 million social media followers, posted for her 8+ million Instagram fans ahead of the weekend, revving up her bar action and painting the town red while rocking a cheeky outfit.

Lyna Perez all cheek during fun night out

The brunette bombshell yesterday ditched her bikinis for a more covered-up look, although with sheer fabrics, she still delivered the goods.

Thrilling fans as she posed amid curved red velvet couches and wooden tables, Lyna kneeled in a see-through and black embellished pants as she rested her hands on the table – she also peeped her flat stomach via a matching bralette.

Sending out a slightly foxy energy as she rested her glittery purse nearby, Perez drove fans to swipe as she flaunted her assets with a front view, here also ruffling up her highlighted her.

Sharing her drinks in the next shot, Lyna drove fans to swipe for the final slide, where it was booty out as the pants revealed a black thong.

In a caption, the Bang Energy face wrote: “Just living life.” Fans have left over 150,000 likes. Lyna has now gained over half a million likes for her ultra revealing June 15 share, one seeing her posing by a mirror and in only a G-string undies set that was as sheer as it was skimpy. Showing off the butterfly tattoo on the back of her neck while admiring her own reflection, Lyna wrote: “Sorry I’m late.”

Lyna is likely attracting more and more subscribers on her OnlyFans, likely the main source of her income. The adult platform is now host to a slew of famous faces, from rapper Cardi B to reality star Larsa Pippen. The site has, in general, experienced a massive uptick over COVID-19.

“Once the pandemic came around and strip clubs started shutting, [OnlyFans] became so oversaturated because it was just every single sex worker, or just anyone in general, realising there was money to be made,” content creator Brooklyn Rose told The Guardian.

What’s Lyna Perez earning on OnlyFans?

OnlyFans is seemingly protecting its creators. The site states: “Creator earnings are confidential … Creators use OnlyFans in a variety of ways, however, and not all of them are making content with the intention of it becoming their primary or even secondary source of income, and many use the site simply because it’s their preferred platform.”

Lyna doesn’t talk cash. She just earns it, and nobody’s complaining.