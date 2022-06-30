Lyna Perez goes buns out for bikini bounce

Lyna Perez poses outdoors. Pic credit: @lynaritaa/Instagram

Lyna Perez has now clocked over 4 million views for showing off her famous figure in a tight bikini look as she throws in some bounce action.

The social media sensation, now boasting over 8 million Instagram followers (and similar on TikTok), posted to the latter platform recently, sharing outdoor fun, an all-black look, and a big curve show for her rising fanbase.

Lyna Perez got back with outdoor swimwear bounce

The video showed the Florida native teasing fans poolside with a gal pal in the background.

The brunette was enjoying the perks of her terrace setting, although neither the pool nor adjacent hot tub was used as she got fans going with a little jiggle and dance.

Flaunting her eye-popping assets in a black and low-cut bikini top, Lyna kept it color-coordinated as she wore matching thong bottoms, also covering up a little in a sheer pair of black pants with frilly side detailing.

Mouthing aggressive rap, Lyna threw out a little finger action before offering a rear view and her final bounce. “I told them I was gonna workout with them,” she wrote with a cry face emoji.

The caption likely pertained to Lyna’s friend, who was actually working out and delivering squats with training bands. Lyna’s post gained over half a million likes.

Things have been busy over on Instagram, too, where the Bang Energy face has been yanking down her bikini bottoms in outdoor lawn shots. Posting six days ago and gaining over 200,000 likes, the curvy star stunned fans as she posed from the backyard of a luxurious mansion, writing: “There’s only one Lyna.”

Fans here saw her hip area tattoo, plus proof that her Instagram bio rings true. “I basically live in a bikini,” Perez tells her followers.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CfKLBh1jBra/

Lyna still introduces herself as a promo face for drinks giant Bang Energy, but beach-set promos of her sipping the energy drinks haven’t landed on her feed in a while. Lyna occasionally name-drops brands, and experts know what that means.

“The impact of social media upon people is significantly age-dependent, as younger people tend to be more impressionable, more likely to latch on to an ‘ideal’ that is being promoted (directly or by suggestion),” psychiatrist David Reiss states. Giants, including Fashion Nova and Pretty Little Thing, have gripped the influencer space, including the swimwear faces.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ce1l20dp4H5/

Lyna Perez will lend her name to brands

Lyna has promoted My Outfit Online. In 2021, she shouted out affordable clothing giant Fashion Nova, a brand now fronted by main faces Megan Thee Stallion and rapper Cardi B.