Lyna Perez celebrates Monday in a G-string

Lyna Perez poses outdoors. Pic credit: @lynaritaa/Instagram

Lyna Perez is buns out in a G-string as she celebrates the start of the working week.

The Florida-born sensation delighted her 9 million Instagram followers via a quick story on Monday, flaunting her killer figure in a sexy look and likely upping her follower count as a result.

Delighting fans as she lounged around a bed with a fluffy white throw blanket on it, Lyna filmed her face close up to allow the lens to take in her peachy rear as she posed in a black thong.

Adding in some black stockings, Lyna toyed with her army of followers while also wearing a plunging white bra and licking her lips for an extra provocative flourish.

“Monday,” the former Bang Energy face wrote.

The story only remained live for 24 hours.

Lyna comes with an unusual edge. Despite being an established swimwear face on both Instagram and TikTok, she largely steers clear of repetitive brand shout-outs.

Sign up for our newsletter!

While other fellow bombshells including Hannah Palmer and Kara Del Toro shout out brands including Pretty Little Thing and Fashion Nova, Lyna seemingly isn’t interested.

The popular star does, however, rake in the cash via her merch, exclusive VIP content, and OnlyFans presence – the latter is likely her biggest money-maker.

Lyna Perez delights fans in skimpy bikini

The curvy star, who introduces herself with: “I basically live in a bikini” on Instagram, last posted bikini-clad in early-mid June, writing: “Are you in love with me or not?” Here, the stunner posed plonked on a rope-suspended swing while showing off her booty in a pink string bikini.

Sizzling in her swimwear, the model shared a total of four photos, with the last showing her swimwear from the front.

Lyna Perez is gaining followers on TikTok

Lyna now boasts 8.5 million followers on the gen z-friendly platform, TikTok.

“TikTok blew up because it gave anybody the opportunity to go viral. It’s been impossible on Facebook for the last six or seven years to build a page from zero to 100,000 [followers] in a day, like we used to be able to do,” The Goat Agency founder Harry Hugo tells The Drum.

Lyna’s light-hearted videos take on a sexy edge – promos are rare, but traffic likely contributes to increased subscribers on her OnlyFans page.

Also on the adult platform are fellow bikini bombshells Demi Rose and Hannah Palmer, plus celebrities including rapper Cardi B and reality star Larsa Pippen.