Lyna Perez buns out in bikini for ocean splash

Lyna Perez poses outdoors. Pic credit: @lynaritaa/Instagram

Bombshell Lyna Perez is bouncing her backside for a revealing display while having fun on the beach.

The Florida-born sensation thrilled her 9 million Instagram followers ahead of the weekend, posting in another figure-flaunting look and drawing attention to her famous rear and her sense of fun.

Lyna, who boasts almost as many followers on rival platform TikTok, showed off in the skimpiest of bikinis amid crashing waves, with the video now topping 300,000 likes.

Footage showed the brunette in a strapless and barely-there two-piece in black.

Highlighting her ample assets, toned legs, and tiny waist, Lyna was seen lying on her front and covered in sand as a wave approached – exaggerating being scared off by the water, the stunner quickly rose up and ran towards the shore.

The camera took in an isolated setting, suggesting that Perez had the beach to herself.

While going low-key, Lyna did glam up a little for the video. She was seen in matte foundation and wearing a little lipstick. “Why did I run like that,” she wrote with a light-hearted sweat-face emoji. Fans last saw Lyna on Instagram on July 13, this as she flaunted her booty in a pink thong bikini while lounging around a rope-suspended swing. “Are you in love with me or not?” Lyna captioned her photos.

Lyna Perez building up followers across platforms

Lyna now boasts just under 18 million followers on Instagram and TikTok combined. This is minus what’s likely her biggest money-maker – yes, Lyna is on OnlyFans. The adult platform is known for attracting celebrities from A-listers to Instagram models and now hosts the likes of rapper Cardi B, model Jordyn Woods, plus fellow swimwear faces Demi Rose and Hannah Palmer.

Lyna also comes with a promotional past, having once been a Bang Energy promo girl.

Lyna Perez fires up Instagram with hot body

Lyna says: “I basically live in a bikini,” in her bio, but not all of her photos are swimwear ones. Earlier this month, she went plunging in a tight white corset top and tiny matching miniskirt, posing from a swish living room and perched on the edge of a couch.

“Never going this long without posting again, missed you too much,” she wrote with a heart emoji.

Lyna is now followed by some major faces. Her Instagram is kept tabs on by WAP rapper Cardi B, plus Netflix star and singer Bella Thorne. Model Cindy Prado also follows her.