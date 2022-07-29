Lyna Perez bends over braless in sheer minidress

Lyna Perez poses outdoors. Pic credit: @lynaritaa/Instagram

Lyna Perez is proving she doesn’t need a bikini to thrill fans.

The social media star has admitted that she hasn’t been posting too often in July, but her 9 million Instagram followers have been getting plenty of stories.

Lyna, also followed by over 8 million on TikTok, posted a quick snap ahead of the weekend, one showing her in fun mode as she stuck out her tongue and snapped a selfie in a sizzling sheer dress.

Flaunting her assets and her fit figure, the Florida-based sensation delighted her army of followers while leaning forward as she went braless, highlighting her cleavage and tiny waist in a leggy and cream-colored minidress partially covered in crystals.

The plunging number also came with banded sheer and opaque detailing, plus an asymmetric length as Lyna showed off her shapely legs.

Posing from tiled floors and backed by large windows, Lyna threw out her tongue action and her good looks, also rocking a full face of makeup complete with tan eyeshadow and a rosy lip.

Lyna Perez poses in a minidress. Pic credit: @lynaritaa/Instagram

Lyna had also added in some glam via a chunky and expensive-looking gold watch, plus a flawless manicure.

Lyna Perez says she ‘basically lives in a bikini’

Lyna says it like it is. The model packs her Instagram with skimpy swimwear looks, although she also includes sizzling lingerie pieces, plus very revealing miniskirts. “I basically live in a bikini,” she writes in her bio.

On July 13, Lyna put her money where her mouth is, sharing booty-baring shots of herself in a hot pink and thong bikini as she lounged around a suspended couch swing and enjoyed both sun and shade.

Affording a rear view as she flaunted her rear, Lyna wrote: “Are you in love with me or not?”

Lyna Perez likely earning big on OnlyFans

Lyna joins the many celebrities and models now earning cash on OnlyFans.

The adult subscription site hosts faces including WAP star Cardi B, model Jordyn Woods, and reality star Larsa Pippen. Also making dough from their exclusive OnlyFans content are models Emily Elizabeth and Hannah Palmer.

Lyna, who shares little about herself on social media, has joked about her name. Just yesterday, she showed off her minidress while seated in an indoor area, writing: “The L in my name stands for the love of your life.”

Fans left her over 153,000 likes in under 24 hours.

Lyna’s Instagram is followed by celebrities, including actress Bella Thorne and rapper Cardi B.