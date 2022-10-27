Lupita Nyong’o stunned fans as she walked into the after party without shoes. Pic credit:©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Lupita Nyong’o looked gorgeous walking into the Wakanda Forever after party, even without shoes.

The actress has been on tour promoting the sequel to Marvel’s Black Panther, and it seems like she had a lot of fun.

The Black Panther actress was seen in all white, looking absolutely angelic. She wore a white minidress that showed off the actress’s long legs. The ensemble was made from ribbed material until it got to the skirt, creating a wrapped detailing. Over her, fans could see an oversized white blazer to protect her from the fall air.

Lupita kept her gold heels in her hand as she walked out of the after party.

Always one to experiment with her hair, she wore it in a beautiful bun. She pulled her hair back with a headband made out of shells and a silver clip placed in the back of her hair.

Her makeup was absolutely stunning and really highlighted her beauty. She wore silver eyeshadow with bold red lipstick.

Lupita Nyong’o shows off her Wakanda Forever tour outfit

The Kenyan beauty has always been known for her style and has doubled down on her place as a fashion icon during her Wakanda Forever tour.

Known to love a monochromatic outfit, she showed fans why blue is definitely her color. She posted a Reel where she was seen wearing a blue tweed tube top. She paired the shirt with an oversized royal blue jacket and matching wide-leg pants.

She pulled her hair back into an easy high ponytail to show off her famous cheekbones. To accessorize the outfit, she wore small sunglasses with a white bag.

Lupita Nyong’o did not want to replace Chadwick Boseman in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The death of Chadwick Boseman shocked the world. He died in August 2020 of colon cancer, a disease most people didn’t know he had. As his castmate and friend, Lupita held their friendship in high regard and was one of many that were shocked to see him go.

While talking to The Hollywood Reporter, she explained while still processing her grief, she did not want the role of T’Challa to go to another actor.

“That is not the death of the Black Panther, that’s the whole point,” she told the publication. “It’s laying to rest [T’Challa] and allowing for real life to inform the story of the movies. I know that there are all sorts of reasons why people want him to be recast, but I don’t have the patience. I don’t have the presence of mind, or I don’t have the objectivity to argue with that. I don’t. I’m very biased.”