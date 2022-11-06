Lupita Nyong’o in sleeveless black-and-gold gown for Wakanda Forever’s London premiere

Lupita Nyong’o at the 2018 Academy Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

While recently attending the London premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Lupita Nyong’o stunned at the event in an elegant black-and-gold gown.

The sleeveless Alexander McQueen dress draped to the floor and hugged the actress’ waistline.

It also featured ruffles and a wavy gilded design.

Nyong’o posed for various photos at the event alongside cast members, accessorizing her gown with bright dangling earrings and a sparkling bracelet. She also donned a blinged-out ring.

The Us actress opted for a bold makeup look at the movie premiere, wearing a dark purple lipstick shade with a gold and turquoise eye shadow look.

Sharing moments from the London event with her 9 million Instagram followers, Nyong’o captioned the photos on social media, “Last night in London” along with “#WakandaForever.”

Lupita Nyong’o’s De Beers partnership

This past October, De Beers announced that Nyong’o will be their first-ever Global Ambassador.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The 39-year-old was featured in the 134-year-old diamond brand’s recent De Beers: Where It Begins campaign, which according to a press release, “tells the story of the only global luxury brand that starts at the source.”

As part of her partnership with De Beers, Nyong’o will also participate in the company’s Building Forever goal, which aims to “engage 10,000 girls in STEM, support 10,000 women entrepreneurs, and invest at least $10 million across southern Africa” by 2030.

“This campaign brings to life the transformative power that I feel when I wear De Beers’ diamond creations, and the pride in knowing where they come from and the good they do,” she said about the partnership. “Even more importantly, my partnership with De Beers allows me to extend my advocacy for women and girls around the world.”

Lupita Nyong’o won an Oscar after breakout role

In 2013, Lupita Nyong’o became a household name after starring as Patsey in the blockbuster film 12 Years A Slave.

The film, which also starred Chiwetel Ejiofor, Michael Fassbender, Benedict Cumberpatch, and Brad Pitt, was based on the true account of Solomon Northup, who wrote about his experience in the 1853 memoir of the same name.

Nyong’o reportedly managed to snag the role while she was still studying at the Yale School of Drama and was quickly propelled into stardom.

The Kenyan actress recalled to the Texas Conference for Women about the experience, “I was panicking a lot about it, certain that I would fail miserably at the role because I had no experience working on such a big film with such big people. It was bound to be the biggest challenge of my life.”

Nyong’o’s performance in the Steve McQueen film earned her a number of award nominations and an Oscar win for Best Actress in a Supporting Role.