Luke Bracey plays Jackson in Holidate: How old is the Aussie actor and who is he dating?

Actor Luke Bracey plays Jackson in the new film, Holidate, which is a brand-new romantic-comedy film on Netflix.

Luke Bracey stars in Holidate, directed by John Whitesell and written by Tiffany Paulsen.

He stars alongside Emma Roberts (Sloane), Jake Manley (York), Manish Dayal (Farooq), Jessica Capshaw (Abby), Frances Fisher (Elaine), Andrew Bachelor (Neil), and Kristin Chenoweth (Aunt Susan).

According to Netflix’s official logline for the movie:

If you’ve also been searching for information about Australian actor Luke Bracey, here is what you need to know.

Who is Luke Bracey’s wife?

Bracey is not yet married. He dated actress Dianna Agron — best known for playing cheerleader Quinn Fabray in Glee — in 2015.

He also dated Mexican actress Eiza Gonzales (Baby Driver). Bracey and Gonzales were first romantically linked in November 2019. However, they split after only a few months of dating.

In June 2020, Gonzalez was photographed kissing Timothée Chalamet in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

How old is Luke Bracey?

Bracey is an Australian. He is 31 years old, born on April 26, 1989, in Sydney, Australia. He attended the Scotts College in Sydney.

He is an actor known for roles such as young Dawson in Michael Hoffman’s romantic film, The Best of Me. He played Smitty Ryker in Mel Gibson’s Hackshaw Ridge.

He is also known for other roles, such as Riley in the 2011 romantic comedy film Monte Carlo. He also played Cobra Commander in G.I. Joe: Retaliation and Johnny Utah in Point Break (2015).

He has also appeared in several TV series.

He made his TV debut in the Australian TV soap opera Home and Away, playing Trey Palmer in a recurring role.

He also played Elena’s (Reese Witherspoon) boyfriend, Jamie Caplan, in Hulu’s drama miniseries Little Fires Everywhere.

Little Fires Everywhere is based on Celeste Ng’s 2017 best-selling novel of the same name.

Luke Bracey on social media

Luke Bracey is active on social media.

You can find him here on Instagram, where he has 158,000 followers. You can also find him here on Twitter, where he has more than 16,600 followers.

He also has more than 103,000 followers on Facebook.