Lucy Hale was gorgeous in an orange dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Lucy Hale was striking in a shiny orange dress with a deep neckline for a recent social media post.

The orange dress glowed in the sunlight, as did Lucy who was happy and smiling in the photo. As for the dress, it featured a simple silhouette with thin straps and a plunging neckline.

Lucy paired the dress with black cowgirl boots that rose up to her mid-shin. She accessorized with a gold choker necklace and another necklace with a small pendant that she layered over it.

The 33-year-old actress wore her brown hair loose and let the locks flow just past her shoulders. Her makeup was understated, and her beautiful features and warm smile took center stage.

Lucy’s overall look was bright, happy, and absolutely gorgeous.

The singer posted the stunning images to her Instagram page on Tuesday to promote Wella’s color motion products sold by Ulta Beauty.

Lucy Hale wears Almay makeup

Lucy wore lovely fall-themed makeup to promote Almay in another post. The style of the makeup defined her beautiful features.

The actress applied her makeup beautifully. Her brows were perfectly defined, and she had rosy contoured cheeks, glossy pink lips, and light brown eyeshadow and liner.

The bright fall tones highlighted her green eyes.

Lucy paired her makeup with a light brown sweater that complemented her amazing complexion. She styled her brown hair parted to one side in loose spiral curls, which gave her hair extra volume.

The actress posted the promotion to Instagram and included in her caption, “luce leaf tones in November with @almay.”

Lucy Hale finds her name in graffiti

Lucy posted a stunning photo in front of a piece of graffiti written in her name– although it was a shoutout to the popular series that first aired in 1951, I Love Lucy.

The large graffiti was in bold red and rested high above Lucy’s head. She wore a black and white outfit that contrasted nicely with the red behind her.

The star’s outfit included a black turtleneck top under a long coat with a zebra print pattern. Lucy accessorized with a silver necklace that she placed over the turtleneck, and with a few large rings.

Her hair was styled back in a low bun with a couple of long strands hanging free in the front. She paired this with soft glam makeup.

Lucy’s overall look was elegant and fashionable.

In parallel with the popular series, Lucy captioned her post, “honey im home.”