Lucy Hale stuns in Morocco for breathtaking magazine shoot

Lucy Hale smiling for the camera. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Lucy Hale took the internet by surprise in a breathtaking new magazine shoot.

The actress wore at least six different outfits that give us that perfect Morocco look.

The first look she shared is a long sleeve animal print dress, with her dark brown hair parted to the side and a brown eye-makeup look.

The second picture is a beautiful close-up of Hale’s face, showing her flawless skin. With a reverse cat-eye eyeliner, her eyes sparkle. And of course, her iconic full brows and plump lips complete this makeup look.

There are two pictures where we can see Lucy wearing what can only be described as a very chic blue and white oversized coat. The coat itself is a piece of art but is the way her long ponytail falls on her back that makes it stand out even more.

She put her all in this shoot from cowboy boots to a luxurious yellow dress and diamond necklace.

Lucy Hale stuns in yellow for the September cover of a magazine

The 33-year-old American singer and actress looked absolutely stunning for the September cover of Modeliste Magazine, photographed by Sarah Krick.

Hale is mostly known for her iconic role as Aria Montgomery in Freeform’s acclaimed show, Pretty Little Liars, alongside personalities like Shay Mitchell, Troian Bellisario, Ashely Benson, Sasha Pieterse, and Janel Parrish. Despite having done other acting roles, this one was the one who sent her to stardom. The show ended up lasting and torturing fans with theories for seven years.

Lucy has received numerous amount of nominations and awards for said role.

Most recently, she also was the star of another book adaptation, this time for a movie called The Hating Game. But it looks like it’s not the last book to movie adaptation she is going to be part of.

Lucy Hale is part of The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry

Hale went on Instagram recently to tell her 24.5 million followers her latest movie, The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry, is coming to theaters soon.

The movie is based on a book by the same name which talks about a middle-aged man who is the owner of a failing independent bookstore in Massachusetts. He lost his wife two years prior and is depressed and angry until one of his most precious books is stolen.

This movie is expected to be a romantic comedy that will remind viewers of the magic of books.

The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry hits theaters on October 7, 2022.