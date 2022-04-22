Lucy Hale stuns in bikini sunbathe

Lucy Hale smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Lucy Hale is stunning in a series of bikini snaps as she enjoys a vacation out in Hawaii. The 32-year-old has ditched her Los Angeles base for some fun in the sun, and it looks like she’s invited her Instagram followers along for the ride.

Posting ahead of the weekend, the Pretty Little Liars star made it gal pal central, also peeping her stunning bikini body as she topped up her tan in swimwear. Joining her was actress Ashley Newborough, with the two posing for gorgeous snaps out in Maui.

Lucy Hale enjoys Hawaii in bikini

One photo showed both ladies plonked on their backs, chilled out, and enjoying the perks of a sunny terrace. Lucy wore a tiny and rather open-chested brown bikini showing off her super-slim frame, plus shades and a cute necklace. She even highlighted a small tattoo as she soaked up rays with her BFF.

Further images showed the twosome grabbing iced coffee to go, then returning for a lunch situation, with one of the pair still bikini-clad.

“We essentially took the same picture for a week. Maybe we actually are related? Amazing Maui time with @ashleynewbrough 🌺She kept up with my caffeine consumption & early bedtimes like a seasoned pro,” she captioned the gallery. Lucy and Ashley are costars on CW series Privileged.

Lucy Hale reveals her style mindset

Lucy’s headline-making goes beyond TV and trips, though. The star this year attended the star-studded Miu Miu Fashion Show, an event also attracting actress Vanessa Hudgens and model Thylane Blondeau.

Speaking about her own style in 2018, Lucy told Modeliste:

“Describing my everyday style is really hard. These questions are always difficult because I don’t feel like I really fit into any category. I’m constantly changing it up. I’m definitely more about comfort, and I would say I’m kind of in a vintage phase right now. I love having a little 70s flare to everything. It’s typically a leather jacket, jeans, a t-shirt and sneakers.” She added that it can “change” depending on how she feels.



As to her former PLL costars, it looks like the gang is still going strong. “I still keep in touch with the majority of the people involved with PLL, but we’re all in different cities and doing different projects which is why technology is so great. We keep up with each other through social media and I just ran into Ian the other day,” Lucy added.