Lucy Hale stuns braless in black silk dress

Lucy Hale looks gorgeous in her black silky dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Lucy Hale is known for making quite a statement, especially when it comes to her jaw-dropping looks and effortless beauty.

The 33-year-old Pretty Little Liars actress has been incredibly busy since the famous ABC Family show ended. She has been scoring other big lead acting roles and modeling for famous designers.

However, Lucy was generous enough to sit down and take the time to fill all her fans in by posting the details on her social media outlets.

The actress shared a recent photo of herself as she lured followers in with a striking pose while wearing a low-cut silky dress.

Lucy certainly didn’t shy away from capturing the moment, as she uploaded multiple mesmerizing photos to her Instagram story.

The lovely actress shared the moment with her 24.5 million Instagram followers.

Lucy Hale shows off her sexy silky dress

Lucy has recently been highly active on social media, capturing her many stylish fits from her eccentric wardrobe.

However, in a recent Instagram Story, Lucy shows off her fabulous curves by rocking a thin silky dress held up only by two simple spaghetti straps.

The black dress was very form-fitting, as the actress showed off her beautiful physique for the shots.

Lucy accessorized with a chunky gold necklace, a matching pair of earrings, and a simple gold ring that elegantly sat on her pointer finger.

She completed the fit by going for a natural, sun-kissed look as her face was absolutely glowing.

She wore a light brown, shimmery eyeshadow, a blend of some bronzer and blush on her cheeks, and finished it with a subtle pink glossy lip.

Pic credit: @lucyhale/Instagram

Lucy Hale announces the release of her new movie

Lucy Hale also shared some recent news with her Instagram followers as she announced the special release of her new movie, The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry.

The movie is based on Gabrielle Zevin’s New York Times bestseller, also called The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry, and is only available to watch in theaters for one special night on Friday, October 7.

The actress shared a little sneak peek with her fans in a recent video on Instagram. Fans were ecstatic as the post received 90.9k likes, while the comment section was flooded with endless love and support.

You can learn more about the movie and its backstory on their website, The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry, which is where you can also purchase tickets to watch at a local movie theater near you.