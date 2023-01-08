Lucy Hale stunned in a little black dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Lucy Hale set pulses racing after she slipped into a chic LBD (Little Black Dress), which clung to her fabulous figure in all the right places.

The 33-year-old looked nothing short of sensational as she posed up a storm in her latest show-stopping ensemble.

Lucy, who first shot to fame back in 2010 thanks to her role on Pretty Little Liars, is no stranger to pulling off a show-stopping ensemble.

The Hollywood star has had plenty of major fashion moments over the years, and it looks like she’s set to serve even more looks in 2023.

On Saturday (January 7), Lucy took to her Instagram to share a sizzling snap, and of course, she looked phenomenal.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Exuding chicness and style, Lucy stunned as she struck a gorgeous pose for her 24.5 million followers.

Lucy Hale wows in LBD

The Katy Keene star looked phenomenal while donning a spaghetti-strap black dress that hugged every inch of her sensational figure.

Showing off her golden glow, Lucy appeared to go braless in her wow-worthy ensemble – and it’s not the first time.

The beauty wore her iconic chocolate tresses half up and half down, with loose sections framing her pretty features.

Thick dark brows, a sultry eye, lots of blush, and a pink-nude gloss on her famous pout perfectly tied Lucy’s look together.

For accessories, she rocked plenty of rings as well as a gold chain necklace.

Lucy Hale ‘genuinely likes working out’

Lucy has been wowing fans for over ten years thanks to her impeccable acting talent, her signature French bob, her plump pout, and her sensational figure.

It turns out, though, that the Pretty Little Liars star puts in a lot of work to maintain her trim physique.

Luckily, Lucy “genuinely likes working out,” as she told Beauty Crew.

Speaking to the publication about her gym routine, Lucy revealed that she works out with a trainer for an hour-long session.

“Or I’ll do 45-minute spin classes or Pilates classes,” she added.

Lucy also spilled the tea on what workout she finds the most challenging, which for her is Yoga.

“I don’t dislike it, it’s just hard for me to sit still,” she explained.

Lucy Hale teams up with Wella Professionals

Aside from her roles in movies and TV shows, and even releasing a country album back in 2014, Lucy is no stranger to fronting campaigns for numerous beauty and fashion brands.

In February last year, the Teen Choice Award winner was announced as the newest ambassador for Wella Professionals.

The actress and beauty enthusiast partnered with the brand for their recent launch, Shinefinity, a zero lift, zero damage color glaze.

Lucy teamed up with the professional haircare brand for the launch of their new Shinefinity Color Glaze, as The Tease reports.

Lucy, who says she likes to think of herself as a “hair chameleon,” gushed about partnering up with the brand in a statement.

“Shinefinity Color Glaze is a beauty product I can’t live without. My hair goes through a lot while I’m working and this helped give the boost my hair needed.”

The product is available in 32 shades, ranging from cool, natural, and warm, and can be used on all hair types and textures for healthier-looking and silky locks.