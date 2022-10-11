Lucy Hale shimmies in a thigh skimming minidress with a friend

Lucy Hale dances in a sparkling minidress as she posts throwback photos for a friend’s birthday. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Lucy Hale honored her longtime friend Annie Leonard’s birthday by posting a series of Instagram Stories for her pal.

In one of the throwback Stories from New Year 2019, Lucy is seen wearing a heavily embellished black minidress as she shimmies at the camera with Annie, who is a producer on TV shows including Dance Moms and Welcome To My World.

The Pretty Little Liars star looks stunning as always as she dances wearing the short black dress with sparkling blue flower details.

Her sharp blonde bob indicates that this is a throwback video, as the actress’s hair is currently longer and dark brown.

The pair are obviously very close friends, with Lucy uploading no less than 20 Instagram stories for Annie’s special day. The images and videos show them having fun over the years, on vacation together, at theme parks, and dancing at nightclubs.

Lucy is the Godmother to Annie’s son, Atlas, who was born in August 2021.

Lucy Hale looks stunning in Turkey for a magazine shoot

Lucy recently shared some photos from her time in Turkey, where she was shooting a spread for the September issue of Modeliste magazine, of which she was also the cover star.

Crouching in a room full of ornate artwork and colorful tiles, Lucy looks gorgeous as she gazes towards the ceiling while wearing a blue and white printed Dolce & Gabbana dress that is fanned out around her.

In the second image, the dress is seen as Lucy is standing which really showcases the beautiful cut of the garment.

In the caption for the images, Lucy shares words by a contemporary poet, Cleo Wade, before thanking the Modeliste team again for putting the look together.

She wrote, “your peace belongs to you alone only you can give it to yourself and only you can take it away – @cleowade “

Lucy Hale’s new movie released in theaters

Lucy is currently starring in the movie adaptation of Gabrielle Zevin’s book, The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry, which was released in theaters last week.

The actress announced the release of the film on October 7 via an Instagram post.

She stars alongside Kunal Nayyar, who has the title role in the movie, as AJ’s eccentric sales representative friend and eventual love interest.

Lucy Hale has starred in many films and TV shows, such as Katy Keene, Riverdale, and Ragdoll, since her long-running role as Aria Mongomery in Pretty Little Liars ended back in 2017.