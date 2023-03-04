For those who missed it, Lucy Hale shared some “some sweet and some blurry film moments from the last few months,” including a glimpse at her gorgeous bikini body in Bali.

The 33-year-old actress posted a carousel of beautifully edited snaps, starting with a shot of her looking out the window of a helicopter, a positively gleeful expression on her face.

A quick scroll to the right showed Lucy catching a few rays in a tiny, mod-print bikini, highlighting her super-sculpted physique.

Lucy also added a few photos with her longtime friends Annie Leonard, Jake Burke and their sweet little baby boy, Atlas.

Of course, she featured several scenic aspects of Bali in the share, such as the beaches, statues, and geological beauty.

Oh, and definitely not to be overlooked, she completed the series with a fun mirror selfie, posing in a white tank top that accentuated her sun-kissed skin tone.

As to be expected, Lucy’s loyal followers raced to the comment section to sing her praises, writing things like “Awwww LOVE these and you my film gal ❤️,” “you’re my literally salvation🧡,” and “your aesthetic lucy <333.”

Pic credit: @lucyhale/Instagram

Lucy Hale showed off her natural beauty during a Bali photo shoot

Now, for a less blurry moment from Lucy’s trip to Bali. She showed off her natural beauty in an earthy photo shoot, and the results were nothing short of captivating.

Wearing a tight white tank top with a printed kimono, the brunette beauty glanced over her bare shoulder while holding a feathery frond. She wore her short dark locks in a chic low ponytail with a striking center part, allowing her big brown eyes to shine through.

The final photo in the series offered a full-length look at her ensemble, as well as her highly-desirable curves.

Lucy thanked the photographer in the caption, adding, “bali 🤍.”

Lucy Hale dazzled in diamonds to promote Jacquie Aiche jewelry

Lucy was recently featured in a brand-new campaign for Jacquie Aiche jewelry, and oh my gosh, the photos are simply to die for!

The Pretty Little Liars star posed for the Los Angeles-based brand wearing an array of stunning handmade pieces, including earrings, bracelets, necklaces and rings galore.

She gazed not at but through the camera with a soft yet powerful expression accompanied by minimal makeup to emphasize her flawless features.

Jacquie Aiche specializes in creating feminine designs that ignite feelings of sensuality, healing, and happiness while using the unique properties of different stones to give women whatever they need.

According to the brand’s website, “There’s something ethereal in the way that jewelry can make you feel… it’s like magic.” It’s safe to say most would agree!

Okay, so it’s time to address the elephant in the room. Lucy’s outrageously gorgeous complexion.

It honestly never fails to look silky-smooth and glowing, but fortunately, she spilled all the tea on her skincare routine during a recent interview with Byrdie.

Lucy revealed, “I could talk about skincare all day long,” adding, “I cleanse lightly, tone, use a stem cell serum, and apply a hyaluronic moisturizer during the daytime. I started using Environ’s Vita-Antioxidant AVST Moisturiser 1. And then I finish with sunscreen. If I have time, I’ll throw on one of 111Skin’s hydrogel masks, eye patches and just let it marinate while I’m drinking my coffee.”