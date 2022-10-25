Lucy Hale arrives at the iHeartRadio Music Festival. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/David Acosta/Image Press Agency

Lucy Hale announced she was ready for the start of Scorpio season this week.

The Pretty Little Liars actress shared a close-up photo wearing a low-cut white button-down shirt with brown pinstripes, revealing a gold chain link necklace with a scorpion pendant.

The 33-year-old pouted at the camera and wrote in the Instagram Story caption, “scorpio season is upon us.”

However, she must just enjoy the jewelry as it turns out Lucy’s birthday is in June, which makes her a Gemini, not a Scorpio!

From what we could see, Lucy still looked gorgeous as always. She paired her gold necklace with large hoop earrings.

We only wish we could see the rest of the outfit!

Pic credit: @lucyhale/Instagram

Lucy Hale wraps up a new movie

Lucy has just finished filming a new movie, Which Brings Me To You.

The rom-com is an adaptation of a book by the same name, written by Steve Almond and Julianna Baggott. The story follows two jaded romantics who meet in a cloakroom at a wedding.

They have an initial spark and almost hook up there and then, but decide to get to know each other first. The film follows them exchanging confessions about their lives in a bid to see if, this time, it could really be love.

Lucy plays the lead female, Jane, and Nat Wolff stars opposite her as Will. Lucy shared a photo of the pair, along with the director, Peter Hutchings, saying, “That’s a wrap on Which Brings Me To You ♥️ Thank you to our director @phutchings37, our DP @silvascope & the entire cast/crew for what I can only describe as magical. And to @natandalex, you are a force and I couldn’t imagine having done this without you Nat attack.”

Lucy’s latest film, The Secret Life of A.J. Fikry, was also just released in theatres at the start of this month.

Lucy Hale shares wholesome fall snaps

Lucy often shares snapshots of her life with her 24.5 million Instagram followers. Recently she shared a carousel of photos on her feed, featuring some wholesome fall photos.

In the images, we see her joking with the Which Brings Me To You film crew, grabbing iced coffee with friends, and posing with her five-year-old Maltipoo, Elvis.

She captioned the post, “wholesome east coast early fall.”

We love to see this kind of content!