Lucy Hale stuns on 2019 InStyle Women In Film event red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Lucy Hale looked incredible in a new all-black look.

She wore the outfit while attending the Women In Film and Max Mara event in Los Angeles. At the event, an award was given to fellow actress Lili Reinhart.

The actress wore a tight black latex dress, hugging her amazing physique.

She paired the look with black heels, silver earrings, and a slicked-back bun.

Her natural look was done by Kelsey Deenihan Fisher, who has also worked with Mila Kunis and Kelsea Ballerini.

From her bikini photoshoots to wearing double denim, Lucy has proven that she is a fashionista.

Lucy Hale’s green look

Lucy has constantly been showing off her amazing fashion sense. Just a few weeks ago, Lucy shared one of her chic looks with her 24 million followers.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The actress wore a light green minidress, showing off her toned legs. Her long sleeve dress is from the popular brand Aritzia.

She paired the dress with trendy white platform shoes, a long clutch bag, and a thin necklace.

Her hair was put into a low-bun hairstyle and she wore a rosy makeup look.

Another of her looks in the photo collage was when she rocked a pair of Daisy Duke shorts. Lucy paired them with a green buttoned-down jacket and a white crop top underneath.

Lucy Hale’s acting career

Lucy is most known for her successful acting career. From Pretty Little Liars to Katy Keene, next year will make 20 years of her in the industry.

She also was nominated for multiple Teen Choice Awards for her role in Pretty Little Liars.

The actress has been open about her struggles with the rejection and criticism she’s gotten and how she bounces back.

In an interview with Glamour magazine, she said that, “A lot of people aren’t out for this industry because it is 99% rejection, truly. It’s all the time. I still get horrible feedback all the time, but it’s just a matter of just shifting that mindset a little bit and making it a positive for you because you dictate your future.”

Lucy continued, “You are writing your own story and you just have to remember that the steering wheel is in your hands. You control, you can control your future. So yeah, it’s a mindset thing.”

Lucy’s next project is her starring role in the film Mort in Sherman Oaks, and it currently does not have an official release date.