Lucy Hale was giving sophisticated but sexy vibes for her latest sizzling selfie.

The 33-year-old looked sensational as she rocked a bold red lip while wearing nothing but an open blazer.

Lucy, who shot to fame back in 2003, has long been a red carpet and style icon.

The beauty’s ever-changing hairstyles, trendy wardrobes, and stunning makeup have captured the attention of millions of fans worldwide.

From double denim ensembles to thigh-skimming minidresses, the Pretty Little Liars star can seem to rock any type of look.

In a recent post to her Instagram Story, Lucy exuded glamour and elegance thanks to her bold makeup.

Lucy Hale sizzles in red lip and open blazer

As she worked the camera and smoldered down the lens, Lucy rocked a crisply outlined bright red lip on her plump pout.

The stunner teamed the red lip with her signature bold brows, a dark smokey eye, and winged eyeliner, adding a touch of sophistication to the glam.

Her brunette locks were styled out into loose waves, which framed her face perfectly for the shot.

For the ensemble, Lucy donned a black blazer but gave the look some edge by wearing it open – with apparently nothing underneath.

The Katy Keene star also accessorized with a gold chain necklace that had a scorpion pendant attached.

Lucy Hale is the global brand ambassador for Almay

In the snap, Lucy was modeling the Almay Nice Ink Liquid Eyeliner & Lip Vibes in shades Love Yourself and Get Crazy.

Back in 2020, she became the new global brand ambassador for the beloved skin-care brand Almay.

Lucy said she couldn’t be happier about the partnership, telling Allure she was “thrilled.”

“I’m all about clean products, and all its products are hypoallergenic, cruelty-free, fragrance-free, and [starting to be] more sustainable. It’s a brand that just aligns with my life,” Lucy shared.

Since 2020, Lucy has starred in a variety of campaigns and released numerous stunning collections.

Lucy Hale’s thoughts on PPL spin-off show

Lucy is perhaps best known for her role as Aria Montgomery in the hit TV series Pretty Little Liars, which ran for a total of seven seasons from 2010 to 2017.

Earlier this year, a spin-off series Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin was released, which featured none of the original cast.

At the show’s premiere in July, OG cast member Lucy was quick to give her opinion on the new show.

Speaking to E! News Lucy said, “it’s different, it’s scary and really dark.”