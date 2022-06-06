Lucy Hale enjoys bikini boat ride in Turkey

Lucy Hale enjoys Turkey in bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

While her Pretty Little Liars co-star Shay Mitchell was giving birth to her second child, Lucy Hale was taking in the sights and sounds of Turkey on a boat.

The caffeine enthusiast enjoyed a taste of Turkish coffee, took her turn on a baby grand piano, and had a scenic photoshoot with photographer friend Claire Leahy.

The Tennessee native, who turns 33-years-old in one week, treated her 24.4 million followers to a sneak peek behind the scenes of her short getaway, which included a colorful bikini photoshoot.

Lucy Hale enjoys boat in a bikini

Lucy Hale went to Turkey with a group of friends, and she had a lot to see in a short amount of time.

A natural Lucy lounged with her wavy brown hair in a center part. She held a glass of water and smiled at the camera as a beautiful bridge and blue water appeared in the background. Lucy’s bikini top peeked from under her printed jumpsuit.

In the next photo, Lucy wore a white and blue romper with her shades in her hands. She overlooked the harbor from the boat where she lounged with friends and stylists.

She posted a Turkish flag for the photo caption. In another post, Lucy shared that she only spent 48 hours in Istanbul and made the best of her short trip. She tagged Modeliste Magazine in the photos and the hair and makeup team who helped her with the shoot.

Lucy Hale talks about acne struggles during filming

Lucy Hale is known for her porcelain doll face, but the actress shared that she struggled with acne. According to Lucy, she had to shoot under special lighting because of her breakouts.

She spoke with Glamour about the mental health struggles that accompany being in the public eye with acne. Lucy also gave pointers to those struggling with skin problems and offered hope.

Lucy said, “There were days when I didn’t want to be in front of a camera. I remember vividly one day we were filming Pretty Little Liars—and the show’s called Pretty Little Liars, so they wanted us to look a certain way—we had to specially light my skin to reflect in a different way so you wouldn’t see my acne. I remember being just so embarrassed and mortified.”

She shared how problematic skin makes self-acceptance more difficult, “When you’re growing up, and you have bad skin, it’s just another added layer of getting comfortable with who you are.”

In hindsight, Lucy said she should have been kinder to herself. She explained, “I think the reason I’m so obsessed with skincare and beauty is because I struggled with my skin—you just want to crawl in a hole. It feels very isolating, and it can feel so heavy and so difficult. Looking back, I wish I could have had more grace and compassion with myself, but when you’re in it, it’s excruciating.”