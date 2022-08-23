Lucy Hale smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Lucy Hale is putting comfort and casual style first as she catches some rays in a men’s shirt.

The Pretty Little Liars actress shared a chill moment today, posting photos for her 24.5 million followers that showed stunning views of both herself and the sky.

The brunette opened with a stunning shot as she shared pouring sunlight amid a semi-cloudy sky while looking upon a lake view.

The actress’ opener was part of a massive photo dump. Next, Lucy posed lying on a boat, enjoying a lake setting while wearing circular shades and an unbuttoned white shirt.

Showing hints of her toned legs, Lucy laid on her front as she wore the shirt with the sleeves rolled up a little. She also gazed ahead while likely makeup-free, also showing off her plump pout. Further photos showed her hanging out with friends, plus posing amid a forest clearing and with one dog in each arm as she wore jeans and a black crop top.

Showing her snack appetite in one snap, the star shared a bag of Lay’s ketchup chips, writing, “Krazy for kelowna” in her caption.

Lucy has been enjoying Okanagan Lake amid what looks like filming — although fans don’t quite know what her next project will be.

Lucy Hale upping her designer game with Dolce & Gabbana

Lucy has spent much of 2022 making headlines for what looks like a brand deal, as she’s jetted out to Italy to shout out designer Dolce & Gabbana.

“Thank you @dolcegabbana @luciodirosa @matthewgebbert and the d&g family for this custom moment 💛#dgaltamoda,” she wrote while posing in a stunning and floor-length dress in July.

She tagged herself in Sicily, Italy.

Lucy Hale reveals what she’s been ‘up to’

Earlier this year, the actress was profiled by Byrdie and asked the simple question — what she’s been “up to” as of late.

“I was living in London for five months in 2021. It was thrilling to be dropped into a city and not know anyone or have anything to do. I recently finished a film in Cape Cod, which is quiet in the winter because it’s a tourist town,” she said.

“When I’m not working, my life is pretty much the same every day. I spend time with the dogs, go hiking, and drink copious amounts of coffee. I’ve been reading a lot. It’s nice to be at home for a bit because I feel like I’ve been everywhere but at home for the last couple of years,” she continued.