Lucy Hale all smiles in unbuttoned double denim

Lucy Hale in Santa Monica. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Wearing denim on denim has been a bold fashion statement ever since Britney Spears pulled it off early in her career, and now, Lucy Hale is putting her own spin on it.

The actress made the all-denim look her own by skipping out on the skirt and casually lounging in an empty bedroom on the floor.

It’s easy enough to recognize Lucy from Pretty Little Liars, where she played the troubled role of Aria Montgomery. These days, she is still keeping busy as an actress.

Lucy is in the process of filming a movie called Which Brings Me to You, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t take time out of her day to pose for gorgeous pictures on social media every once in a while.

The latest photos she shared prove just how stunning she is, even in her most casual and comfortable moments.

Lucy has proven that wearing denim on denim can be a total win if you know how to style yourself properly.

Lucy Hale stuns while wearing all-blue demin

In the photo thread Lucy shared, she wore a pair of blue denim jeans that loosened up around her ankles. It’s apparent that typical skinny jeans simply weren’t her vibe for the outfit.

On her upper half, Lucy wore a denim T-shirt with long sleeves and a thick collar. She left the top few buttons open to reveal a few inches of skin on her chest.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Lucy was totally barefoot in the pictures, but she accessorized with three large band rings on her fingers and several earrings lined up on her earlobes.

The stunning actress kept her makeup clean and simple and wore her dark brown hair in a bun with a few strands of hair framing both sides of her face.

Lucy Hale loves wearing green

Lucy posted a photo thread during the fall filled with pictures of herself wearing different shades of green. The first picture in the post stood out for being adorably chic, thanks to the pale green summer dress she chose to wear.

The dress was made with ruffles in all the right places, including the bottom of the skirt. The dress also came with long sleeves made of puffy material that didn’t squeeze against her arms tightly.

Lucy added a white handbag with matching white heels to finish off the look. The pops of bright white color that she incorporated made the green dress look even more splendid.

Lucy completed the look with a few rings and a gold chain necklace to go along with several earrings. Once again, she wore her hair in a sophisticated bun with loose hairs pulled out.