Luana Alonso stuns in bikini while showing off her ‘Olympic Rings’

Swimmer Luana Alonso is an up-and-coming Instagram star after competing in the Olympics. Pic credit: @luanalonsom/Instagram

Luana Alonso shows off her “Olympic Rings” as she sizzles in a black bikini for a stunning beach snap.

The Paraguayan swimmer revealed a tattoo of the legendary games logo on her right thigh during a sun-soaked trip to Abu Dhabi.

Her tanned figure looked perfect in a skimpy Calvin Klein two-piece as she relaxed on the white sands.

And it’s clear from her slim, toned physique that the 18-year-old from Asuncion has been training hard as she studies at Virginia Tech.

The fun inking may signify Luana’s ambitions for the 2024 Olympics in Paris after she competed in the 100m butterfly at least year’s Tokyo games.

Luana failed to make the final as Canadian Margaret MacNeil took home gold in front of China’s Yufei Zhang and Emma McKeon of Australia.

But she was only 17 then, and she’ll have high hopes of huge success in the pool after a glittering junior career.

Luana Alonso’s impressive swimming track record

Last year Luana competed around the world, netting some impressive results. She took home golds in the 100m backstroke and 100m freestyle in her home country’s Open Internacional.

She was also crowned champion in the 50m backstroke at the Paraguay Junior National Championships, setting a national record time of 29.98 seconds in the process. And she set a national record of 1min 00.14 secs for the 100m butterfly at the Juegos Panamericanos Juniors in Columbia.

This year has seen her compete in the FINA World Championships in Budapest and the Argentina Open National Championships.

The talented athlete’s Instagram is a fun mix of training shots and beach snaps, showing she definitely lives up to the age-old adage of “work hard and play hard.”

One cheeky post even combines both as she grins by a competition pool in a figure-hugging full-length swimsuit while holding her two medals to her eyes.

Lucky Luana Alonso is ‘living her best life’

The South American beauty has 116,000 followers on Instagram, who she tells to “be humble, be kind.” And they seem to lap up her fun content, which sees her posts from exotic destinations as varied as the UAE, Japan, Miami, Hungary, Columbia, and Uruguay.

She often tells fans she’s living her “best life.” But it’s not all relaxation, as she also shares videos of grueling training sessions and lifting weights in the gym in her relentless pursuit of success.

Luana's not the only Olympic star to have been causing a stir on Instagram lately.