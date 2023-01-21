Luana Alonso stunned in a yellow swimsuit to show her happiness.

The Olympian sported the one-piece swimsuit, which featured a mustard yellow color that brought out her blonde hair. The style of the swimsuit showed off her athletic figure and long legs.

Luana’s Olympic ring tattoo was visible on her hip, and she accessorized her look with a gold necklace that featured a small pendant.

The swimmer let her long blonde locks flow in soft waves down her shoulders with a middle part. Her makeup was natural, with pink lips, rosy cheeks, and glowing skin.

Luana included text over her Instagram Story that read, “Happy to be here,” and she followed this up with an emoji of two hands forming the shape of a heart.

The athlete’s overall vibe was cheery, cute, and ready to swim.

Luana Alonso stuns in a yellow swimsuit. Pic credit: @luanalonsom/Instagram

Luana Alonso promotes Pufa Energy

Luana’s career in swimming has continued to flourish at a young age, and she won’t be slowing down any time soon. Brands have no doubt taken notice of her, and she’s been able to use this to partner with brands such as Pufa Energy.

The Olympic swimmer posted a beautiful image in a royal blue swimsuit to promote Pufa Energy. In her caption, she went into detail about how supplements from Pufa Energy can help aid athletes in their activities.

Translated into English, her caption included, “Supplements are fundamental, that’s why Pufa Energy is the best example, in its formula are Panax Ginseng that helps me remove stress and maintain a state of concentration at the maximum.”

Her caption went on to say that the supplements can be found in all pharmacies that are located in Paraguay.

Pufa Energy was likely happy with Luana’s post, as it earned over 17,000 like and many comments.

Luana Alonso dives into action

Luana always looks fantastic in her swimwear, but seeing her in action is another thing entirely.

The Paraguayan athlete posted a short video to Instagram that showed her diving into a pool for a swim.

She sported a yellow one-piece swimsuit and tucked her hair into a black swimming cap to keep her long locks from slowing her down.

Her athleticism was apparent as she took the proper stance to dive into the water, and in no time, she did just that. She dove far into the pool with perfect form, and there’s no doubt that she continued to perform with excellence.

The incredible video earned over 24,000 likes and hundreds of comments.