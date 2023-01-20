Livvy Dunne shared her latest snap and looked stunning, even as she sported a boot suggesting she’s dealing with a lingering injury.

The 20-year-old college gymnast stood in a Lousiana State University (LSU) locker room at Pete Maravich Assembly Center, with phone in hand to capture a shot.

She wore a dark leotard which was primarily black and featured white speckles, with the LSU letters also visible. Dunne kept one hand on her hip and her knee bent, revealing her toned legs and the black boot she wore due to injury.

The LSU athlete balanced on her non-injured leg, wearing a white sock on her foot. Dunne also had a thin bracelet on one arm as she held up her camera phone and looked at it to get the best shot.

In addition to the boot, she kept a pair of dark shades resting on her head, with her long blond locks flowing down to her midsection.

Her makeup consisted of dark lashes and eyeliner with pink lipstick visible as she seemed to have her lips pursed for a puckered-up expression.

Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Livvy Dunne ready for next LSU event

Taking to her Instagram Story, Dunne shared additional content in which she promoted an upcoming event at her school.

In another locker room clip, she was sporting a longsleeved white LSU Gymnastics top with her hair tied back away from her face as she panned the camera view and stared intently at the viewer.

Another clip had Dunne playfully riding a scooter at the arena with her leg and foot in the boot resting on the seat as she scooted past the camera and laughed.

“Come scoot to the PMAC at 6 tonight!” Dunne said in a caption, encouraging any followers who are able to attend the LSU event.

According to an LSU Sports report, the big event will feature No. 9 LSU taking on No. 12 Missouri for a gymnastics competition, with SEC Network providing coverage at 7/6c.

This past Monday, Monsters and Critics reported that Dunne started her week in a boot as she hit the gym. Based on her current situation, she will likely be at the PMAC, providing support for her teammates as she watches them compete for the win.

Among her LSU teammates is senior Kai Rivers, who has battled injuries during her career, the latest of which was an Achilles injury. However, she returned last year and is back to competition, which should motivate Dunne as she recovers and looks to compete again successfully.

Livvy Dunne has partnership with Vuori

With a huge social media following, Dunne can work with various brands to help promote their products. In 2021, she officially partnered with Vuori, which makes premium performance apparel. Dunne indicated fashion was a major passion of hers, so it was a natural fit to work with the brand.

“Before college, my coach and I would design my own custom leotards for all my major competitions. I love expressing myself through my style, and I fell in love with Vuori because I thought their clothes looked and felt amazing. I couldn’t be more proud that my first brand partnership is with them,” she said of the brand.

She often models their attire on her Instagram, including a pair of curve-hugging shorts and a crop top she wore for several pics in August 2022. She kept the outfit all-white, except for a pair of sweet blue Nike sneakers and some dark shades to shield her eyes from the sun.

“Don’t feel blue, I just posted!” Dunne wrote in the IG post’s caption, with Vuori tagged and a hashtag indicating she’s a partner with the brand.

In addition to the above, Dunne has worked with other brands, including a recent video clip featuring Jennifer Lopez to promote Body Armor sports beverages. In the clip, Dunne shows herself working out hard before sipping on some of the refreshing drink.

As of this writing, she has 3.1 million followers on the Gram and 6.8 million on TikTok. With that, it seems the sky’s the limit for the LSU gymnastics star as her popularity continues to surge.