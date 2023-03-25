Student athlete and social media star Livvy Dunne continues to perfect her gymnastics skills as she grows her fanbase online.

The 20-year-old star gymnast from Lousiana State University uploaded a new video that went viral, as she rocked a purple sports bra to go with her black trunks.

Dunne also wore a pair of light-colored socks as she appeared in a gymnasium and kneeled on one knee while extending her other leg forward onto a pile of blue mats to stretch.

The clip features Dunne in a sideways stance on the mats, showing her lean legs as she drops to the floor for a split with a bit of a bounce.

Dunne, who wore her hair in a ponytail, leaned back after performing her split, extending her arms back gracefully as she looked up toward the ceiling.

As with other video shares from the LSU gymnast and social media phenom, the latest clip was quite popular, as it had 1.4 million views and over 212,000 likes.

Livvy Dunne recently competed in SEC Championships

Last Saturday, Dunne and LSU competed at the 2023 SEC Gymnastics Championship. The team finished with a 197.800, which was good for third place behind Alabama (197.925) and Florida (198.425).

Per And the Valley Shook, Dunne was second in the lineup for the bars competition, taking a spot over teammate Ashley Cowan. Dunne reportedly scored a 9.850, and her team took fourth place.

Three of Dunne’s teammates excelled at the event as freshman Bryce Wilson and teammates Aleah Finnegan and Haleigh Bryant earned All-SEC honors.

Next up for the LSU Tigers will be the second seed in the 2023 Women’s National Collegiate Gymnastics Championships, which begin March 31 at the Denver regional.

Livvy Dunne’s Caktus AI endorsement

Dunne’s excellence in her athletics at LSU and social media popularity has allowed her to generate substantial earnings under the name, image, and likeness (NIL) NIL policy available for college athletes.

According to ON3 in October 2022, Dunne had an estimated NIL valuation of $2.3 million, with a per post value of $31,000.

Among the partnerships they highlighted were Vuori, Plant Fuel, and Bartleby. In February, Dunne promoted Caktus Artificial Intelligence, which helps students automate their writing assignments.

The LSU social media star shared a TikTok video that featured the catchy “What you lookin’ for, we got what you lookin’ for” viral cheer as its audio. Dunne lipsynced the cheer as she appeared on the screen.

“Need to get my creativity flowing for my essay due at midnight,” text said over Dunne’s video clip.

“Caktus.ai > ChatGPT,” text said over additional footage showing Dunne typing on a laptop and using the “Paragraph Generator” from the platform.

The Caktus AI helps students by automating the writing of assignments. The platform indicates they are the “first ever educational artificial intelligence.” Following Dunne’s promotion of the platform, LSU issued a statement regarding technology and plagiarism.

“At LSU, our professors and students are empowered to use technology for learning and pursuing the highest standards of academic integrity,” LSU’s statement said, per The Advocate.

“However, using AI to produce work that a student then represents as one’s own could result in a charge of academic misconduct, as outlined in the Code of Student Conduct,” the statement said.

As of this writing, Dunne’s video promoting the artificial intelligence company has 1.7 million views. According to Caktus AI’s website, there are currently 1.7 million students using the platform.

Dunne isn’t the only one to promote the controversial artificial intelligence platform to her followers. The Miami Hurricanes’ twin basketball player sisters Haley and Hanna Cavinder also promoted it in a video collaboration with a former Alabama football player.