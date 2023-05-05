LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne reveals surprising detail about her social media

Louisiana State University gymnast Livvy Dunne has achieved early fame and fortune thanks to the revised name, image, and likeness (NIL) policy, allowing student-athletes to receive compensation from various ventures.

Across social media platforms, the LSU student-athlete has millions of followers, allowing her to promote various products, whether a paid partnership or endorsement deal she’s signed.

At the age of 20, Dunne is in high demand, and there are no signs of that slowing down for her.

However, she recently revealed that even she experiences a common issue that probably affects many people using social media.

Dunne admitted that even she might experience some ghosting, or at the very least, people leaving her message on read without replying right away.

The star gymnast made the revelation in a fun TikTok video she shared earlier this week with her millions of followers, just as it was revealed she has the highest NIL valuation of student-athletes.

Livvy Dunne hints at getting ghosted on social media

Taking to TikTok, Livvy shared a quick clip set to a remix of the Beyonce song My Husband. In her video, the LSU gymnast wore an oversized black sweatshirt with white trim over a pair of denim shorts.

She pointed to the camera with a smile before backing up and performing a few dance moves, then happily danced her way off-screen.

“Me every time I get a snap back after 16 hours” is written at the top of the video, seemingly referring to messages Dunne sends someone on Snapchat.

“He was probz just in the shower or smth #foryou,” the LSU gymnastics star wrote in her caption.

Monsters and Critics recently reported that Dunne suggested she’s not dating anyone at the moment and that her primary focus is on her sport.

It’s the offseason for the gymnastics star, who appears to be enjoying some rest and relaxation following her team’s postseason. According to ESPN’s report, the LSU gymnastics team finished fourth overall at the 2023 NCAA Gymnastics Championships.

She also recently gained additional attention as the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue features Dunne.

Livvy Dunne is among four LSU stars in the top 10 for NIL valuation

Originally from Pascack Valley Westwood, New Jersey, Dunne is the current leader among women in the NIL valuation rankings in high school and college sports.

Per NIL’s statistics, the LSU gymnastics star has 11.3 million followers and a valuation of $3.4 million thanks to various paid partnerships, sponsorships, and endorsements. Only LeBron James’ son, Bronny James, has a higher valuation, coming in at $5.9 million, but he clearly has the name in his favor.

Dunne’s valuation is $2 million ahead of the next woman in college sports, who also comes from LSU. Basketball star Angel Reese has 4 million followers and a valuation of approximately $1.4 million. She recently became a first-time champion as she and the Tigers won the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

In third place is Auburn gymnast Sunisa Lee. The sophomore has 3.5 million followers across Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter, with a valuation of $1.3 million.

Rounding out the top five are LSU freshman basketball player Flau’jae Johnson and Iowa basketball star Caitlin Clark.

One other LSU athlete joins Dunne and Reese in the top 10, recent basketball transfer Hailey Van Lith. The 21-year-old played point guard from 2020 through 2023 at Louisville, opting to enter the transfer portal after the postseason. As of April 27, she transferred to the national championship winners.

Reese, Johnson, and Van Lith might seek inspiration and some pointers from Dunne about increasing their valuations by gaining more endorsements. According to Bleacher Report, some of Dunne’s brand deals include American Eagle, PlantFuel, Body Armor, Grubhub, Linktree, Forever 21, Vuori, and Leaf Trading Cards.