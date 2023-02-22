Louisiana State University athlete Livvy Dunne spread positive vibes for her followers after wrapping up an intrasquad session with the gymnastics squad.

The LSU gymnast and social media star is known for sharing various content with fans and followers, typically uploading selfies or fun videos involving teammates.

In one of her recent snaps, Dunne wore a black Nike sports bra and appeared to have her leotard partly down with only the bottom portion of the LSU gear visible as she showed her toned midsection and legs.

She struck a pose with one arm stretched to the side and her camera phone in hand to capture her stunning selfie.

“let’s have a great day!” Dunne wrote over the snap of herself in the locker room.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Most likely, Dunne’s followers received the message and felt inspired to strive for greater success in their school, work, or life.

LSU’s Livvy Dunne revealed the special box she opened

Dunne shared several images on Snapchat, which arrived later on Instagram fan accounts. Along with her Wednesday motivational post, she also showed that it was an intrasquad day for LSU gymnastics.

A photo revealed a gym setup with a purple mat featuring the LSU Tigers logo in the center and equipment around the room.

“intrasquad day let’s goooo,” she wrote over the shot, adding a black checkmark next to it.

An intrasquad day is a preparation session where the team goes through their routines before an official gymnastics event. Dunne has been dealing with an injury, so it’s unknown to what extent she participates in these lately, but she is likely cheering her teammates on to give them support.

In another snap, Dunne also revealed a colorful box she received, which included several plush Squishmallos in yellow, blue, and pink. The LSU star held the pink one up and posed as if about to kiss it.

LSU is currently ranked No. 8 in gymnastics. They’ll visit No. 9 Alabama on Friday, February 24, for their next matchup and look to snap their winless streak on the road.

Livvy Dunne promoted PlantFuel with a nutritious recipe

As a successful athlete with millions of followers across Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat, Livvy Dunne is banking on that success. She’s partnered with various brands, including American Eagle, Bartleby, and PlantFuel.

In August 2022, PlantFuel shared a video on their Instagram featuring the LSU gymnast. It features Livvy as she shows how to make a nutritious overnight oats recipe using PlantFuel products.

The video is set to original music and has Dunne wearing all black, including a PlantFuel tank top and tight pants. She stands at a counter with all the ingredients for the recipe.

Dunne shows rolled oats, strawberries, chia seeds, coconut strips, peanut butter, and almond milk. There’s also an essential ingredient, two scoops of PlantFuel’s All-in-One Nutrition in vanilla flavor.

Dunne combines all ingredients in a mason jar before sealing it and shaking it up. From there, the overnight oats are refrigerated. Based on the recipe, that’s all that’s required to enjoy a healthy meal in the morning.

PlantFuel is a company that offers all-in-one nutrition meal replacement, performance protein, pre-workout, and recovery products, among others.

Dunne is featured on the brand’s PlantNation section of their website as one of the athletes who are PlantFuel ambassadors. It’s unknown how much this partnership nets the LSU gymnastics star, but it seems it’s a great match based on Livvy’s athletic skills and social media popularity.