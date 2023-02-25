Livvy Dunne is showing her team spirit as her Louisiana State University gymnastics team prepares to take on Alabama for their latest competition.

While the team is dealing with multiple injuries to their competitors, it didn’t seem to dash Dunne’s mood, as she took to social media to share a stunning selfie ahead of the matchup.

Dunne struck a pose inside a hotel or dorm room, which she tagged with The University of Alabama. She wore her LSU gymnastics leotard, primarily blue with black and white stripes and jagged lines in a diagonal pattern across the gear. The LSU name was outlined in white atop the item.

The LSU gymnastics star kept her long blonde hair up and her head tilted to the side as she held her phone in one hand to capture the mirror selfie.

Her other hand was on a dresser or other wooden furniture in front of her, featuring a can of Pringles and a water bottle on it. An LSU teammate was also visible in part of the shot.

“Geaux time,” Dunne wrote over her Instagram Stories snap on Friday evening.

Livvy said it was “geaux time” ahead of her team’s meet. Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

In addition to the snap above, Dunne took to her TikTok to show off a quick clip of herself and a teammate having some locker room fun “backpack-style.” In the video, Dunne’s teammate hopped on her like a piggyback ride, and Dunne spun her around.

“Almost forgot my backpack,” Dunne wrote in the caption.

LSU is dealing with several injuries ahead of their Alabama matchup

According to Bleacher Report, the LSU gymnastics team suffered a significant loss as KJ Johnson will be out for four to six weeks. Johnson reportedly broke her foot when she stepped on a mat wrong in celebrating with teammates during their victory over Florida last Friday.

LSU had already been without Cammy Hall due to an Achilles injury and Annie Beard, who had suffered a shoulder injury. They also lost Kiya Johnson during a January 13 meet against Kentucky as she tore her Achilles.

Dunne has also been amongst the injured and has been out of several competitions. However, BR mentioned that she might be among those competing in the Friday, February 24 meet against Alabama, which could help an already-depleted LSU squad that is winless on the road.

Livvy Dunne’s workouts and endorsements

LSU’s Dunne is among the college athletes who have been cashing in on their promotional power due to their athletic skills, personalities, and social media popularity. That came thanks to a 2021 NCAA decision that allowed college athletes to profit from their name, image, and likeness (NIL).

Dunne has millions of fans across her social media platforms, including Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat. This allows her to partner with, promote, and profit from brands such as American Eagle, Bartleby, and Grubhub.

In May 2022, she shared a video on her TikTok promoting the meal delivery service Grubhub. In the video, Dunne rocked a white crop top and light grey skirt as she stood at an open car door with her cell phone.

“Hi, guys. I’ve got no time to stop to get snacks for my flight tomorrow. I’m going to use Grubhub convenience to order all my favorite snacks to my doorstep. Perfect, it’s all here right on time, and I’m all set for my trip thanks to Grubhub,” she narrated over her clip.

She’s shown scrolling through the app to order items and then receiving her order at the door. She excitedly has the bags of snacks in her hand, kissing one of them to end the video ad.

Grubhub, headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, has been in operation since 2014 as an American online mobile prepared food ordering and delivery platform.

Customers can conveniently get food delivered from a variety of restaurants. In 2019, CNBC reported that cauliflower pizza was the most popular orderDunne’srica. However, Dunne’s college state, New Orleans, ordered fried BrussIt’ssprouts the most.

It’s unknown if Dunne has enjoyed any of that particular dish, but she’s likely enjoying the benefits of using her social media power to partner with brands like Grubhub!