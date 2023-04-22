LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne hints at dating status using viral trend

Louisiana State University gymnastics star Olivia Dunne has risen to fame online, gaining large social media followings with her viral videos focused on dances, gymnastics, and life observations.

The LSU gymnast boasts millions of followers across various platforms, including Snapchat, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.

That’s brought various endorsements and partnerships for the 20-year-old student-athlete, landing her among the top earners under the NCAA’s Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) policy.

Dunne’s online popularity has likely led to plenty of requests for dates from diehard fans and possibly a few influencers or other celebrities.

While she previously seemed to hint at her love for a former LSU star who is now in the NFL, it appears Dunne isn’t with anyone at the moment.

She recently hopped on another viral trend, sharing a video that seems to hint she’s uninterested in dating and more focused on something else.

Livvy Dunne’s latest clip may address her dating situation

In her recent TikTok video, Livvy Dunne rocks a comfortable-looking Masters sweatshirt as she lipsyncs comments made by comedian Theo Von.

“If you wrote, if you wrote, ‘Vapes in Here’ on the outside of a wishing well, and you came there at night with a flashlight and looked down in there, I’d be in there,” Von says.

Livvy changes what the comedian says by adding text on her screen, which seems to spotlight her dating situation.

“If you wrote, if you wrote, *emotionally unavailable athlete*,” her text says.

“I need to focus on my sport #foryou,” she wrote in the caption of her clip.

Dunne didn’t provide additional commentary to go with the viral trend video, seeming to let it speak for itself. It may be a way to tell those many suitors shooting their shot to back off or Dunne hinting at someone else trying to date her.

The 20-year-old is among the popular women in college sports with large social media followings and the ability to earn through endorsements. Others include former Miami basketball players Hanna and Haley Cavinder and fellow gymnastics star Sydney Smith.

Dunne’s social media popularity has led to multiple partnerships and significant money at 20. Unsurprisingly, the college-aged millionaire and sports star is in demand by those wanting to date her.

However, Dunne’s incredible popularity led to issues during LSU gymnastics meets. Increased security was needed for her and the team due to rowdy fans attending events to see Dunne, cheer for her, meet her, and attempt to ask her out.

During an Inside Edition video, Dunne talked about the situation, including her fame and fortune, calling it “hard to wrap my head around at times.”

Livvy Dunne might use this summer workout routine during the offseason

With her focus seemingly on her sport, which includes staying in excellent shape, something Dunne has shown commitment to throughout her journey with LSU gymnastics.

While most of her TikTok or other social media videos focus on viral dance routines or comedic bits, she has also uploaded several in which she shares some exercise suggestions.

“let’s get that summer bod y’all!!!!” she wrote as motivation in the caption along with hashtags #indoorworkout, #fitness, and #gymnastics.

In the video, Dunne demonstrates the various exercises from her routine, beginning with two sets of single-leg squats with a kickback of her other leg that’s off the floor.

She follows that by performing jump squats with twists, touching a hand to the floor after each. For the move, Dunne springs up from the squat position, spins around, and performs a squat to touch the floor in the opposite direction.

In another move, Dunne performs a squat before moving to a standing position, then brings her elbow to the opposite knee as she raises her leg to work on her abs.

Check out Dunne’s workout routine below that she recommends for that “summer bod.”

Dunne seems single and uninterested in dating, but no confirmation of her situation exists. Her LSU gymnastics team completed its postseason recently with a fourth-place finish at the NCAA’s Gymnastics Championship, with Dunne amongst those participating in various aspects of the competition.

With the offseason here, the popular gymnastics star is likely looking toward improving for LSU’s next season, possibly focusing more on summer fitness and having fun with friends rather than summer love.