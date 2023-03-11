Louisiana State University’s Livvy Dunne is living it up as she continues to enjoy her success with LSU gymnastics and her vast social media following.

The 20-year-old student-athlete recently shared several snaps of herself as she felt a summertime vibe in March.

Dunne donned a pair of light blue short shorts that accentuated her toned legs and a grey crop top that revealed her abs as she struck different poses in several shots.

She let her blonde locks flow past her chest for the first selfie as she struck a sideways pose with her hip to the side and one knee slightly forward.

A second snap had Dunne outdoors with a friend who was rocking a black AC/DC t-shirt. Dunne was carrying a drink and wearing the same Vuori fit and black shades, with her eyes visibly shut as she snapped a selfie.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“perf day for a hawt girl walk,” Dunne wrote in cursive text on the slide, putting the location as University Lake in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Livvy Dunne is feeling the summer vibes in her Vuori fit

For a third mirror selfie, Livvy Dunne had put on a slightly oversized grey long-sleeve t-shirt as she stood farther from her mirror. She kept her elbow bent with one hand behind her head and her phone slightly in front of her face with a simple “hi” message on the slide.

A final slide from Dunne’s snaps had her striking a sideways pose in her crop top and shorts. Her elbow was bent behind her head again, with her phone mostly in front of her face as she kept a knee bent.

“fit is from Vuori!” Dunne revealed in the cursive text on the slide, further establishing her connection with the brand.

Livvy Dunne appears in a new Vuori athlete video

Dunne wearing Vuori for her “hawt girl walk” and mirror selfies goes beyond just enjoying the fit. The LSU star gymnast officially partnered with the brand in September 2021 and promotes their items regularly.

“I love expressing myself through my style and I fell in love with Vuori because I thought their clothes looked and felt amazing. I couldn’t be more proud that my first brand partnership is with them,” Dunne said in a statement released by Vuori.

More recently, Vuori uploaded an ad about their Vuori athlete called “The Rise. The Shine.” In the video, over a minute long, Dunne speaks about getting into gymnastics at a young age, going to LSU, and all she’s accomplished.

“When I was 3 years old, I really wanted a pink sparkly leotard, and my mom said I can’t have one unless I do gymnastics, so she signed me up,” Dunne revealed.

The video includes a montage of highlights, presumably of Dunne in gymnastics when she was younger, and footage of her performing moves at her current age.

She lists her “biggest accomplishment” as making the USA National Gymnastics Team and standing on the podium after they won gold.

The video also includes Dunne discussing her recruitment to LSU in fourth grade. She said she was interested after her coach told her their school colors had purple.

In addition to Dunne’s commentary and gymnastics footage, there are also scenes in which Dunne is training with a medicine ball or running at a beach.

Dunne says her younger self would probably be proud that she can do a backflip, but she hopes she’s proud of all she’s accomplished so far.

That’s likely the case, as Dunne’s partnership with Vuori is among several she has that help her earn a staggering income most college students and student-athletes dream of. However, Dunne also indicated she’s had to learn how to balance the demands of school, gymnastics, training, and work, something she seems to be navigating beautifully.