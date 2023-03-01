Livvy Dunne is enjoying life as she spent some time in the sun following her gymnastic squad’s latest victory.

The 20-year-old LSU gymnast and social media star captured several images of herself tanning poolside in a unique bikini.

Dunne’s top was a shoulderless leopard print bikini which she paired with tiny black bottoms.

She kept her hair up, tied in a braided ponytail, and accessorized with a thin necklace and cross pendant.

In three images she posted to her Instagram Stories, Dunne was lying on a blanket outdoors with the pool in the background.

On one slide, Dunne is twisting to the side with a gorgeous swimming pool behind her and a smirk on her face, enjoying the moment.

Livvy Dunne enjoys a sunny day poolside in a bikini

In another slide, Dunne is lying on her stomach, tilting her head to the side as she basks in the sun and soaks up some rays. The LSU student-athlete used three sun emojis to represent the moment on her photo slide.

A final slide only showed a part of Dunne’s leg and black bikini bottoms, with a closer shot of the pool. Dunne appeared as if she may have taken a dip in the after and was relaxing on a lounger chair.

Two women were also visible in the pool in the background, and they might have been Dunne’s LSU teammates cooling off on a sunny day.

Dunne and her teammates had reason to celebrate and take some time to enjoy swimming or tanning. The LSU gymnastics squad defeated Alabama by a score of 197.975-197.25 in Tuscaloosa this past Friday to pick up a huge road win.

Not only was it a win for the team, but a personal win for Dunne. She’d been sidelined and wearing a boot for several weeks. However, Marca reported that Dunne returned to participate in the matchup with her squad.

According to LSU Sports, that win propelled LSU up to No. 6 overall in the week eight Road To National rankings.

Dunne shared her ‘mini’ full body workout

Staying in shape for gymnastics, bikinis, and other outfits she rocks on social media takes some serious dedication at the gym.

Dunne has shared more than a few clips of herself on TikTok and other social media in which she gives followers quick insight into her workouts.

In a video she shared from 2020, she refers to it as her “mini full body workout.”

Some of the exercises that Dunne employs include two sets of 20 pushups, two sets of 20 squats to side lunges, and two sets of 25 crunches where she touches her elbow to the opposite knee.

The routine shows several other exercises that LSU’s Dunne uses to target her arms, legs, and abs. Some complex moves include single-leg squats with the other leg extended forward and a foot off the ground.

Her TikTok video is quick, but many viewers will probably find the LSU gymnast’s “mini” routine an effective way to work out using only their body weight. She clearly knows what she’s doing, as Dunne looks great in the outfits she dons for her various appearances!