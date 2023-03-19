2023 seems to be the year of the student-athlete, with Louisiana State University gymnast Elena Arenas leading the pack alongside teammate Livvy Dunne.

The newest crop of NCAA athletes has been everywhere since the NCAA changed the name, image, and likeness rules.

For years, athletes couldn’t profit or capitalize on their names while competing in school.

The NIL change created a perfect storm for athletes like Elena, who have used social media to promote products.

However, in a recent Instagram Stories post, Elena simply documented her life as an LSU gymnast.

Although Elena wasn’t selling a product, some of her 134,000 Instagram followers undoubtedly appreciated her share.

Elena Arenas unveils new LSU uniform

Fans following LSU gymnastics during the regular season may have spotted something notable about the post.

Elena rocked a new leotard in the mirror selfie, sporting a white spandex ensemble rather than the previous purple garment. The athlete seemed fond of her new attire, singing its praises in text over her locker room share.

The leotard was beautiful, with a white body, crystal embellishments, and sheer purple sleeves.

Elena Arenas is celebrating her new leotard as she heads to Atlanta to compete in the SEC Championship. Pic credit: @elena_arenas01/Instagram

Along with her LSU teammates, Elena headed to Atlanta to compete in the SEC championship at Gas South Arena, donning their style upgrades.

Although Elena and the Tigers came in third place, they dressed like winners, with help from their fabulous new ensembles. While fans probably cannot get a leotard quite like Elena’s, they can still show love for their team.

Those who wish to support their favorite NCAA team can check out LSU-themed attire on Amazon.

Elena Arenas promotes Amazon Prime Student

One of Elena’s most frequent collaborators has been Amazon Prime. Specifically, she has promoted Amazon Prime Student, an online experience customized for college-aged people.

While away at university and on campus, students are often away from the comforts of home and convenience. Amazon Prime Student attempts to bridge the gap with shipping services, tutoring offers, and music streaming programs.

Elena smiled while rocking LSU attire to promote Amazon Prime Student.

She also hooked followers up with a six-month trial for Prime Student, sharing a discount code.

Her caption read, “online shopping is always great during a study break on finals week🤓 Buy this shirt using the link in my bio! Get free and fast shipping on this shirt when you start your 6-month trial of Prime Student. #LSU #GeauxTigers #ad #amazonfashion #founditonamazon @amazon @dreamfieldco.”

As for Elena, she still has one more year left at LSU and tons of opportunities on the horizon.