LSU Gymnast Elena Arenas is ready to win as she claims she’s ‘podium training’

Elena Arenas is a talented gymnast and rising star in the world of collegiate gymnastics. She currently competes for Louisiana State University (LSU) and has already made a name for herself with her impressive performances and unwavering determination.

She showed her tiger pride as she posed in a selfie from her bathroom, proudly standing in her distinctive bright purple LSU uniform.

Her leotard was eye-catching with a bedazzled pattern all down the chest, a silky corset-style top underneath, and a mesh covering that gave it a stylish look despite being for sports.

Elena left her long dark hair down and smiled as she took her selfie in the mirror of her hotel room, clearly feeling motivated and ready for the semi-finals that took place on Thursday.

She was confident in herself as she wrote at the top, “podium training [check mark emoji].”

Her confidence paid off as she manifested a win for her LSU team. They all put in the work and managed to qualify for the next round, obviously happy with that outcome.

Elena Arenas will compete with LSU in the NCAA Championship final on Saturday

Elena and her teammates competed in the NCAA Championship semi-final on Thursday, where they ranked first place with a score of 197.4750.

That means they advanced to the final along with Florida, which will take place on Saturday, April 15, at the Dickies Arena in Forth Worth, Texas. Her talented teammate Haleigh Bryant scored 39.6875 to win the all-around.

LSU IS GOING TO THE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP.



Let that sink in. pic.twitter.com/fB86Bf6wYK — LSU Gymnastics (@LSUgym) April 13, 2023

Along with Florida and Louisiana, Utah and Oklahoma also advanced, so viewers will see all four teams flip, spin, and vault their hearts out to clinch the top spot.

Head Coach Jay Clark told LSU Sports, “This team has been so gritty this entire year. They keep doing what they have to do. I’m just so proud of this team and enjoying the ride. We have everything to gain and nothing to lose. They’re leaving their mark on this program regardless of outcome.”

Elena endorsed the UGG Sport Yeah collection

Though she’s not quite at the level of her teammate Livvy Dunne, with 140,000 followers to her name on Instagram, Elena still gets some endorsement deals from time to time.

In April of last year, she worked with Ugg on their Sport Yeah collection, which featured sandals that still had all the fluff that the brand is famous for.

Elena wore the Sport Yeah slides in hot pink, which are water resistant and can be worn at the pool, beach, or on the way to the gym. They can be worn as a sandal or slides, with a detachable logo strap in the back.

They cost $60 and come in six different colors.

Keep an eye on the news or the television to watch LSU compete in the NCAA Championship final, which will be live on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. EST and can be streamed on ESPN+.