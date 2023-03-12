With the regular season coming to an energetic end, LSU gymnast Elena Arenas enjoyed a well-deserved pool day.

On Friday, the LSU Tigers headed to Pete Maravich Assembly Center in West Virginia to complete the regular season.

Elena’s teammate, Haleigh Bryant, broke an LSU record, achieving three perfect ten scores in one meet. The feat was a wonderful way to wrap up the season, and now, the ladies, including Elena, had time for relaxation.

Elena took to her social media, sharing a photo with her 133,000 Instagram followers.

Since Elena posted on her IG Stories, fans couldn’t publicly like or comment on the picture.

But it would be fair to assume that her content was well-appreciated.

Elena Arenas enjoys a pool day after closing out LSU regular season

The athlete went into selfie mode, capturing her picture by the pool. She was on her stomach, wearing a white string bikini top with colorful designs.

Elena posed in a pool area with a natural glow and a makeup-free look. She lounged on a blue chair, with residential buildings serving as the backdrop. Her long brown tresses were voluminous, cascading past her shoulders for a stunning visual.

Elena Arenas rocked a bikini and hit the pool, taking a stunning selfie. Pic credit: @elena_arenas01/Instagram

Elena wrote in white text over the post, “pool day,” in case there was any confusion. She also included a yellow sun emoji, highlighting the vibe of the picture.

Elena does more than compete for LSU and lounge by the pool. Just like her teammate and friend Livvy Dunne, Elena has become a well-known face off the mats. She has capitalized on the new NCAA name, image, and likeness rules, which allowed her to promote brands.

Elena Arenas promotes Dreamfield and Amazon Prime Student

Recently, Elena shared a photo shoot while wearing LSU sweatpants and a matching sweatshirt. Elena posted a five-part IG carousel as she struck a few poses.

Elena tagged Dreamfield in the post — a social media management company. Because Dreamfield’s focus has been promoting college athletes, the partnership was a natural fit.

The gymnast managed to kill two birds with one stone, promoting Amazon as well.

As she revealed in a subsequent caption, her university gear was available on Amazon Prime. Additionally, Amazon has discounts for students like Elena with Amazon Prime Student.

Elena’s caption read, “Buy this hoodie using the link in my bio! Get free and fast shipping on this shirt when you start your 6-month trial of Prime Student. #LSU #GeauxTigers #ad #amazonfashion #founditonamazon.”

Amazon Prime Student has many features, like homework help and discounted food delivery services.