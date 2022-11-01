Shannon St. Clair gets cozy in the snow back in January 2022. Pic credit: @shannonsaint/Instagram

Shannon St. Clair got into the spooky spirit over the weekend as she and her boyfriend, Josh Goldstein, dressed up as sexy vampires for a Halloween bash.

The Love Island USA season three couple looked hot as they posed for photos.

Shannon wore a black underwear set with rhinestone fishnet tights and gloves and had her mouth smeared with blood.

Josh wore a black satin cape and vampire teeth, and he showed off his abs by going shirtless.

26-year-old Shannon captioned the sexy post, “Blood suckers🩸🧛🏼‍♂️.”

It looks like the pair had a fun night!

Shannon St. Clair and Josh Goldstein reunite after split

Shannon and Josh initially met on last year’s Love Island, where they paired up on day one and walked out together on day 31 after Josh’s 24-year-old sister sadly passed away.

The pair moved to Florida and dated for almost a year before announcing their amicable split back in June 2022.

At the time, they wrote a joint Instagram post, which has since been deleted, explaining the breakup and said, “We will always love and care for one another and remain friends, but unfortunately at this time we’ve made the decision to go our separate ways.”

However, the pair obviously couldn’t be kept apart, as they announced they were back together at the start of October.

Shannon posted a TikTok of the pair smiling and captioned it, “When you tryna keep your relationship private but can’t keep hiding each other forever.”

Since then, the pair have posted a few photos together, attending a Philidelphia Eagles football game and stepping out in matching fancy dress costumes.

Shannon St. Clair shares some of her gifted products

Like most Love Islanders and influencers, Shannon often receives gifted items and PR products that she has been sent to try out. She posts these items to show her 324K Instagram followers.

Last month she posted a video showing off her recent packages. Shannon looked gorgeous and casual, wearing a gray top with cut-out detail and a pair of black cycling shorts.

Most recently, she has been working with the French skincare brand La Roche Posay and excitedly showed her fans that she had received the Lotion and Hydrating Gentle Cleanser. She added that she was “most excited” about receiving the Double Repair Face Moisturizer.

Shannon then went on to show off some pieces she had been invited to choose from the clothing brand Garage Clothing.

She looked stunning as she showed off a pink sundress with an orange hibiscus print and a purple bustier crop top with loose-fitting jeans.