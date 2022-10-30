Mady McLanahan stuns in a hot pink bikini. Pic credit: @madymclanahan/Instagram

Mady McLanahan wows in a tiny bikini for a beach photo shoot.

The tiny hot pink bikini featured cutouts throughout, allowing some of her glowing skin to show through. The style of the bikini showed off the star’s amazing toned body and curves.

Mady’s bleach blonde hair was down and parted in the middle, with the subtle waves reaching her waist. Her makeup was beautiful, with dark eyeliner, glossed lips, and rosy cheeks.

The reality star had long french manicured nails, and she accessorized with a few rings, a bracelet, and a necklace. The details of her look helped tie everything together and gave Mady some extra glam.

Mady was at a gorgeous beach, which was perfect for her beach-ready outfit. The sunset glowed behind her, the water shined, and the sand was soft.

The Love Island participant posed by lying down on her side and then by standing on her knees. She posted the series of photos to Instagram on Saturday, which received over 9,000 likes.

Mady McLanahan partners with REVICE Denim

Mady posted a stunning look in a two-piece denim outfit to promote REVICE Denim. The two pieces perfectly matched with a light denim color to give this outfit a romper-like appearance.

The shade of the light denim complemented Mady’s complexion and her glowing, tan skin.

The jean pants were high-waisted and form-fitting to show off Mady’s incredible figure, and the matching denim top was strapless with crisscross white ties in the back.

Mady accessorized with a necklace with a gold pendant of an “M,” as well as a few rings and a simple gold bracelet on her right wrist. Her nails were nicely manicured, and her hair and makeup were styled to perfection.

Mady McLanahan finds her ‘bestie’ on Love Island

Mady may not have found lasting romantic love on Love Island, but she did gain a best friend for life, which is arguably even better.

She posted a lovely photo with Deb Chubb to Instagram and captioned it, “thank you @loveislandusa for bringing me the bestie I didn’t know I needed.”

Both Mady and Deb looked gorgeous in the photo as they posed side by side. Made wore a two-piece dark red crop top and skirt, and Deb wore a strapless black dress.

The post earned over 13,000 likes and over 100 comments.