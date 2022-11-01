Love Island USA’s Genny Shawcross leaves little to the imagination in Raquel Welch-inspired costume

Genny Shawcross was seen looking amazing in her Halloween costume. Pic credit: @genny.shawcross/Instagram

Genny Shawcross is going all the way back in time for her Halloween costume. The reality star channeled Raquel Welch’s character, Loana, in the 1966 movie One Million Years B.C.

The Love Island USA star posed in front of a brick wall, looking cavegirl chic. She wore a brown dress that looked like it could give Mrs. Flintstone a run for her money. The top was covered in fake fur with cutouts on both sides of her torso.

The dress’s skirt was suede to mimic animal skin and cut asymmetrically with fur peeking through.

She opted out of wearing shoes to really commit to the look. However, she did pair her dress with matching brown leg warmers.

The brunette curled her long hair into barrel curls with layers that framed her face perfectly.

For her makeup, she kept it simple by focusing on her eyebrows and skin and going for a clear lip gloss.

Genny Shawcross shows off her legs in the moonlight

Genny has always had a great vacation style and has been posting it more on her Instagram with her 184k followers. Recently, she was in Saint Tropez posing on a fountain, and she looked like an absolute knockout.

She wore a white top that cropped right at the bust. The sleeves were fitted and had small slits by her hands. Showing off her tiny waist, she opted for a floral low-rise mini skirt. She paired the outfit with white strappy sandals that showed off her white pedicure.

The television personality kept her makeup simple and opted for a natural look, focusing on flattering her natural features.

Genny did something different with her hair and slicked it back into a high ponytail.

She kept the accessories minimal and just wore small earrings to add to her ensemble.

Genny Shawcross showcases her Bakini Deluxe Swimwear

Genny’s Instagram is known for showing off her amazing swimwear. It’s no surprise that she ended up working with Bakini Deluxe Swimwear to show their latest line.

The social media influencer showcased her ensemble while lying on her bed. She was wearing an orange floral bikini top with matching string bikini bottoms.

The brunette wore her natural curls for this photo and let them cascade off her shoulders.

To coordinate with the colors, she wore an orange checkered hat and accessorized with a gold necklace and a few rings.