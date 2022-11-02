Cely Vazquez shared a gorgeous Halloween picture set. Pic credit: @cely/Instagram

Cely Vazquez was the queen of everyone’s hearts as she shared a stunning set of Halloween pictures.

The beauty finished as runner-up on Season 2 of Love Island USA and has since gained popularity on social media, posting gorgeous snaps for her followers.

She joined in the Halloween spirit, sharing a series of regal snaps as she donned a dazzling Queen of Hearts costume, which perfectly showed off her incredible curves.

Posing before a colorful red background, the stunning 26-year-old modeled the outfit, which was made of a cropped top featuring a large oversized collar.

The top itself took on the shape of a heart as the sweetheart neckline rounded at the top, and the hem was cut in a flattering v-shape at the bottom.

It was constructed of velvet, one-half black and the other red. An off-the-shoulder tulle sleeve could be seen, which was red with an opaque loveheart pattern, and the neckline was lined with white frill trim.

A large black and white bow with a diamond print was attached to the center and featured a red heart-shaped gemstone.

This print carried over to the large collar which emerged from behind Cely’s head. The diamonds were much more prominent on the collar, lined with a beautiful gold glitter border.

Her bottoms were black and were partially covered by a large frill of red velvet fabric which was part of her suspender belt. It was lined with a diamond print and had a gold trim around the waist.

Cely’s thighs looked toned as gold glitter suspenders held up a pair of black leather thigh-high boots.

Cely Vazquez transforms as Queen of Hearts

The star of the show, however, was the gold glitter crown, complete with red heart gemstone, that she had placed on top of her glossy long dark curls.

The reality star included close-ups in her photoset so that fans could also marvel at her fabulous makeup.

She let the red and gold in the costume do the talking as she opted for neutral tones in her glam.

Rocking a smoky brown shadow, she added a dramatic eyeliner wing with lashings of mascara and a deep brown lip with added gloss.

The stunning reality tv star captioned her dress-up post, “Quiet! The protagonist is speaking 🌹❣️😏,” and fans loved it, including fellow Love Island USA stars.

Mady McLanahan was heart-eyes for the shoot, saying, “😍😍😍 queen,” while Shannon Saint said, “QUEEN.”

Trina Njoroge, who dressed as Rihanna for Halloween, was a fan of the costume, writing, “Loveeee this queen 😍.”

Pic credit: @cely/Instagram

Cely Vazquez partners with Reebok for sizzling activewear shoot

Since finishing runner-up on her season of Love Island USA, Cely has been a highly sought-after influencer for top brands.

She recently paired up with Reebok to promote their latest collab with rapper and songwriter Cardi B.

Rocking an electric blue jacket and purple sneakers, the reality beauty looked fit and fierce.

The jacket held an oversized shape but was cinched at her waist. She paired it with black leggings that featured sheer panels on the sides.

She modeled the activewear before a colorful evening backdrop of LA Chinatown. A swipe to the end of the photoset saw Cely perched on top of a red bench with beautiful lanterns in the background.

Referencing Cardi B’s lyrics from her song I Like It in the caption, Cely wrote, “When @iamcardib said “spicy mami, hot tamale” this is was she meant 😉 run & check out my fav @reebok collection! They never miss 💕 #reebokpartner #reebokxcardib.”

Her jacket was the Cardi B Leotard Jacket in Vital Blue, priced at $115.00. and her footwear was the Cardi B Club C V2 Women’s Shoes in Ultima Purple, priced at $120.00.