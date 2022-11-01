Love Island USA star Trina Njoroge stuns in fishnet for Rihanna-inspired costume

Trina Njoroge transformed herself into Rihanna for a Halloween snap. Pic credit: @trrinnnababby/Instagram

Star of Love Island USA Season 3, Trina Njoroge, was a good girl gone bad as she channeled iconic singer Rihanna for Halloween.

Trina gained reality TV fame after appearing on the show, where she spent most of her time entangled in a love triangle with Cinco Holland and Cashay Proudfoot.

She embraced her inner bad girl as she recreated music video scenes from Rihanna’s smash hit Umbrella.

Posing before a white and orange panel wall backdrop, she donned an all-black outfit for the Halloween photoshoot.

The star wore a black bodysuit, similar to the one worn by the Barbadian singer in the original video, to show off her incredible curves.

It featured small white buttons which were positioned top to bottom, small rectangular panels which highlighted her tiny waist, and white frill detailing around the bottom of the suit.

Trina paired the figure-hugging one-piece with sheer tights featuring a crisscross pattern, black high heels, and long silk evening gloves.

The look came equipped, of course, with a black umbrella that Trina held open above her with an outstretched arm.

The Love Island beauty rocked a bright red lip to add a pop of color to the monochrome look, and she wore multiple hoops in her ears to accessorize the costume.

She was a dead-ringer for the pop singer as she bent her knees and crouched for the photograph.

A swipe right in the photo carousel showed a screen grab of Rihanna in the original Umbrella video, striking the same pose.

Rihanna was tagged in the Instagram post, which Trina had captioned, “GOOD GIRL GONE BAD ☂️ @badgirlriri #happyhalloween.”

Trina Njoroge goes casual in Fashion Nova

Since gaining popularity after her appearance on Love Island USA, Trina is a sought-after influencer for big-name brands such as Fashion Nova.

The former psychiatric nurse adopted a more casual look recently as she donned a cozy jacket to promote the brand.

Wearing a varsity-style jacket constructed of teddy bear material, she looked super cool posing on a balcony in front of a city backdrop.

The garment was in neutral colors, mainly brown with an athletic white trim around the collar, sleeves, and hem.

The stunning television star buttoned only one of the four large buttons to keep the jacket fastened, and she paired it with a pair of cream shorts.

Her fiery red hair was styled sleek and straight and blew in the wind while she posed.

A swipe right in the photoset saw Trina leaning on the fire escape of the building as she gazed directly into the camera, sporting a set of long fake eyelashes.

Another swipe saw Trina daring to sit on the outside of the building on a window ledge, laughing as she looked down at her surroundings.

She captioned the post, “Find me in a city near you 🤎 @fashionnova.”

Trina wore the Lynette Varsity Jacket in Brown, priced at $49.99 and available to purchase on the Fashion Nova website.

Trina Njoroge shows soft side in pastel blue suit

Trina is also partnered with British fashion brand Club L London and recently wore a gorgeous two-piece suit in a fabulous set of photos.

She wore a pastel blue cropped blazer that was fastened with a single button and featured delicate feather trim on the cuffs.

The plunging neckline of the jacket showed off Trina’s chest as she opted to wear nothing underneath.

She accompanied the jacket with a miniskirt of the same color, which also featured matching feather trim around the hem.

Wearing her braids in a high ponytail, she accessorized the pretty pastel ensemble with a small white purse and strappy white-heeled sandals.

The 26-year-old posed for the photos in front of a silver elevator, using the metallic silver doors as her backdrop.

Trina wore the Tempting Powder Blue Cropped Blazer and the Entice Powder Blue Feather Trim Mini Skirt, both priced at $120.00 and available from the Club L London website.

She captioned the post, “POV: She’s entering her soft girl era 🕊🤍 @clubllondon #ad.”