Sydney Paight celebrated being home in style. Pic credit: @sydneypaight/Instagram

Sydney Paight put the red in “red-hot” as she poured champagne in a little black dress to celebrate being back in her hometown with her boo, Isaiah Campbell.

She looked stunning in the ultra-revealing minidress with cutouts that showed off her toned physique and knee-high white boots.

Sydney wore her hair in a sleek low ponytail, and as always, her makeup was a vision of plump-lipped perfection.

Another photo in the post showed Isaiah’s chiseled back muscles as he held Sydney in his arms.

Raised in Houston, Texas, there’s no denying Sydney has fulfilled the stereotype that everything is bigger in Texas as she walked into the villa on day one with a larger-than-life personality.

Of course, her gorgeous, natural body, long red locks, and flawless face didn’t go unnoticed by fans.

Sydney captioned the share, “Home photo dump 🤍.”

Sydney has called Paris Hilton her biggest idol, so it’s no surprise that her wardrobe appears to draw inspiration from the Simple Life star.

Sydney Paight rocked see-through sequin minidress to celebrate 23rd birthday

Sydney turned heads earlier this month wearing a sheer pink sequin dress with tons of cutouts to celebrate her 23rd birthday in Los Angeles, California, with friends and her fellow Love Island castmates.

The ensemble featured a thin strap that looped around her neck and connected to a metal ring at her toned tummy.

Sydney’s cheeky undergarments were visible under the sheer fabric, and she completed the unforgettable look with a pair of knee-high white boots.

The 23-year-old Love Island USA Season 4 contestant entered the show as an operations manager in Texas, and rumor has it that she’s now working for a tech company in Los Angeles.

Still, she’s been very open about her long-term goal of being a trophy wife, and it appears she’s well on her way!

Sydney Paight stunned in skimpy brown string bikini with beautiful ocean view

The reality television star sent jaws to the floor again earlier this month with a photo of her wearing a tiny brown bikini by the ocean.

The delicate fabric and barely-there strings highlighted her figure beautifully.

Sydney looked super serene as she posed with her head thrown back, allowing her gorgeous tresses to flow in the breeze.

Contrary to her peaceful expression, she captioned the post, “Mother Nature is one bad B.”

While Love Island USA Season 4 may be over, there’s no doubt the world will see much more of Sydney in the future!