Sydney Paight made a sexy Medusa as she dressed up for a Halloween party in Los Angeles this week.

The Love Island USA star looked amazing as she wore a neon yellow snake print bra and mini skirt.

She accessorized her mythical look with a choker, cuffs, and an impressive gold headpiece made out of squirming snakes.

She wore her long red hair in tousled waves and had flawless makeup complete with fully lined lips.

She captioned the photo, “Careful where you look 🐍,” referring to how Medusa would turn men to stone if they made eye contact.

The 23-year-old reached the final of this year’s Love Island Season 4, coming in as the runner-up with Isaiah Campbell. The pair are currently still together.

Sydney Paight stuns in a leather outfit

Sydney often shares her outfits on social media with her 238K followers and pairs up with fashion brands for collaborations.

Recently she posted a look from Australian clothing retailer, Pepper Mayo.

She wore a risqué look which included a faux leather bustier with a lace-up front that currently retails on the site for $46. She paired the strapless top with a faux leather cut-out skirt and a cream jacket, trimmed with a faux fur collar and cuffs.

She urged her followers to use her discount code for the brand as she wrote in the caption, “Nov 1 🍁 in @peppermayo use my code for $$ off 😻 tag me in your looks 😻.”

Sydney Paight loves FabFitFun

Sydney has also recently worked with the subscription box, FabFitFun.

FabFitFun is a quarterly subscription service that sends fashion, beauty, home, and wellness products to customers’ doors, with each box containing 6-8 products with massive discounts from well-known brands.

Sydney posted a photo on Instagram while posing with her pretty winter box in a cute loungewear set.

Her box included earrings from Coach, Ouai shampoo, and Hourglass cosmetics.

She wrote about the service, “Finally got my winter box from @fabfitfun 😻 #fabfitfunpartner I’m always looking for new beauty products to spice up my routine and @fabfitfun makes it so easy for me to do so! With their customizable seasonal boxes you can be sent full size beauty, fashion, and home products once per season. It’s such a great way to save money each year especially around the holidays 😻 cheers to feeling gorg all holiday long 🥂.”