Deb Chubb stunned in a yellow bikini. Pic credit: @debchubb/Instagram

While it’s true that contestants on Love Island participate in the show to find their soulmate, another huge benefit comes from starring in the reality series.

Clout, fame, and social media notoriety is a huge factor that comes into play when contestants participate in a hit show like Love Island.

That is the case for bombshell Deb Chubb, who now has more than a quarter of a million followers on Instagram.

According to her bio, she resides in Los Angeles after filming the fourth season of Love Island USA.

The latest bikini she wore on social media is jaw-dropping, stunning, and absolutely incredible.

Deb is actively proving that looking good can take you far. Her fabulous appearance is hard to deny after seeing her in such a revealing swimsuit.

Deb Chubb stands out in a glowing yellow bikini

Deb posed for a stunning picture wearing a bright yellow bikini on social media. The swimsuit stood out so much because it came together with several strings across her midsection.

The bikini was also designed with three gold hoops connecting each piece. Two hoops were placed over her hips, while one hoop was placed below her chest, inches above her belly button.

Deb accessorized the look with a simple bracelet around one wrist, one ring, and a set of natural-colored acrylic nails and a pointed shape.

She wore her long blonde hair parted in the middle with her dark roots visible. Her hair was filled with beachy waves from top to bottom. She also wore a face of flawless makeup. In her caption, Deb apologized for the appearance of the hotel curtain behind her.

Deb Chubb looks exquisite in a leather jacket

Deb rocked a black leather jacket in a separate photo thread shared on social media. She left the jacket totally unzipped and unbuttoned in the front to reveal a black bodysuit underneath.

The black bodysuit was low-cut enough to show off some of the skin on her chest. It came together at the bottom as a pair of thigh-skimming shorts.

Deb wore a pair of knee-high purple boots on her feet made of shiny material. The heels on the boots were incredibly skinny and elegant as well.

Regarding accessories, Deb opted for a pair of simple hoop earrings in a shade of purple that flawlessly matched her boots. Instead of wearing her blonde hair down, she wore it pulled back in a sleek bun with a face of gorgeous makeup.