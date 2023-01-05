Genny Shawcross stunned in a black bikini. Pic credit: @genny.shawcross/Instagram

Ummm… excuse everyone. Genny Shawcross demanded attention in a black bikini earlier this week, and she wasn’t taking no for an answer.

The 23-year-old Pennsylvania native was caught living her best life in Saint Barthelemy, a Caribbean island famous for its pristine white-sand beaches and designer shops.

The eye-catching swimsuit left little to the imagination, featuring a low-cut top with a band of black around her neck.

As always, Genny’s thick mane of hair looked salon-perfect, with loose cascading waves blowing in the ocean breeze.

She rocked silver hoop earrings with a delicate chain necklace stack, and her diamond belly button ring drew attention to her sculpted abs.

As if the post wasn’t already hot enough, she added, “no other girl can make you feel the way i do ❤️‍🔥,” in the caption.

Genny Shawcross modeled black bikini for Beach Bunny collaboration

Genny shared “the best bikinis” with her fans to promote Beach Bunny, a swimwear brand dedicated to bringing an array of different styles for women in an “undeniably playful way.”

The fabulous influencer lip-synced her heart out to Paparazzi by Lady Gaga while posing in the same revealing black bikini with a halter-style top, plunging neckline, and high-rise bottoms.

If there was ever a body made for bikinis, it was literally Genny’s, making her the perfect ambassador for the risque collection.

Not to mention, scrolling through her social media pages will show that she basically lives in swimwear.

With help from famous faces like Genny, Beach Bunny has expanded into a global brand with boutiques and retailers worldwide.

Genny Shawcross sizzled in revealing red bikini during Bahamas trip

Genny took a break from swimming in the clear blue Bahamas water to show off her figure in a daring red bikini.

The combination of the vibrant color with her bronze complexion and dark tresses was a fashion masterpiece.

The gorgeous reality star appeared on Season 3 of Love Island USA, but her time on the show was short-lived.

She was brought in on Day 19 at a disadvantage, as many serious couples had already been formed, and was consequently dumped from the island on Day 25.

However, Genny’s brief stint on Love Island USA was more than enough to earn her a band of loyal online followers.

She captioned the sultry share, “the city’s yours but the world is mine.”

Despite the social media success she’s seen following the show, Genny felt defeated from her experience on Love Island and regrets ever joining the cast.

After leaving the island, she said during an interview, “I’m going to take some time to heal by surrounding myself with the people who truly know me and love me and support me.”