Princess Love looked stunning at Wakanda forever premier. Pic credit: @princesslove/Instagram

Love and Hip Hop star Princess Love looked amazing for the premiere of the film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Princess dressed to impress with her gorgeous gown to show that she is looking better than ever.

Her dress was strapless and covered in glitter from head to toe. The material gathered at the waist and created a flattering rouging effect. It also had a high slit that showed off the star’s long legs.

For her shoes, she wore gold sparkly heels with beaded straps that wrapped around her legs and stopped under her knees.

She kept her accessories cohesive with gold oval earrings and a brown diamond ring.

The raven-haired beauty wore her hair in romantic barrel curls that sported layers that framed her face perfectly.

For her makeup, the reality star sported gold eyeshadow and a brown nude lip.

Princess Love was smiling ear to ear at the event and thanked Marvel Studios as well as the publicist, Monique Greene, for the wonderful night she had.

Princess love looks stunning for Prella Cosmetics

While most know Princess for her relationship with the singer Ray J or her reality show Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood, she actually has her own business. On New Year’s Eve in 2018, she launched Prella Cosmetics, a brand that specializes in makeup and fake eyelashes.

According to Prella, they pride themselves on making cosmetics that work for everyday women. The hopes of the company were to leave their customers feeling not only confident but empowered by the makeup they are wearing.

The mother of two is the face of her brand and looked amazing while modeling her LOVE Lashes.

In the promotional photoshoot, she sported a headshot showing off her romantic curls and channeling old Hollywood glamor. She wore neutral eyeshadow to keep the attention on her dramatic false eyelashes. Her base was simple and she paired it with bold red lipstick.

To complement the lipstick, she sported a red manicure and an elaborate beaded bracelet.

Princess Love celebrates Halloween with style

Princess Love recently wanted fans to know she is all about Halloween and took to Instagram to reveal her sexy bunny costume.

The social media influencer wore a black bodysuit with a satin corset wrapped around it. She paired it with black fishnets to add some edge to her costume.

For her accessories, she wore bunny ears, a bow tie, and satin cuffs to emulate the looks of a Playboy bunny.