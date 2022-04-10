Lourdes Leon shows off her armpit hair in new Calvin Klein campaign

Lourdes Leon posing at the premiere of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part One. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Lourdes Leon has been showing off her killer figure and her armpit hair while promoting Calvin Klein underwear. The 25-year-old model, actress, and daughter to pop icon Madonna, continues to snag brand deals, with this one coming hot off the heels of her December 2021 Mugler campaign.

Posting to Instagram to announce she’d joined the CK family ahead of the weekend, the Savage X Fenty promoter posed in a loungewear look to begin with, quickly upping the ante as she stripped down to sporty undies and flew the flag for feminine empowerment.

Lourdes Leon stuns in underwear display

Lourdes was photographed in a black-and-white image. The New York native posed in tiny booty shorts and a CK sweater to start, highlighting her toned legs as she pulled a long strand of hair away from her face.

Far more revealing, and with a swipe to the right, was a photo of the beauty posing in a plunging and casual undies set, here drawing attention to her belly piercing and unshaven armpits as she posed with both arms raised up to her head.

Lourdes went mismatched. Up top, she wore a gray speck and low-cut bralette with an elasticated and logo-bearing Calvin Klein print. Similar was seen down below as the brunette flaunted her hips in a white CK pair of briefs.

A direct gaze upped the ante, with Lourdes writing: “NY//LDN @calvinklein,” as she also tagged Palace Skateboards and photographer Alasdair McLellan.

Lourdes Leon is gaining celeb ground

The snaps, seen below, were also shared to McLellan’s Instagram. Lourdes, a former Converse promo face, is quickly climbing the celebrity ranks independent of her Grammy-winning mother. The model has ties to mogul Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty lingerie line, has been promoting rising brand Bimba Y Lola, and made a surprise appearance at the 2021 Met Gala. Lourdes is certainly proving she’s one to watch.

“I don’t have a specific goal. I probably should. Financially, modeling is a smart decision. I enjoy being very hands on with the campaigns I do, so that I’m not just modeling, per se,” she told Interview Mag last year. “I dance, I have a very specific sense of style, and I’m interested in aesthetics, so I like to incorporate all those parts of myself into my projects.”

Lourdes added, “I want to create a world in which models have more agency over what they’re doing, and they’re not just silent clothing racks.”

Calvin Klein is also promoted by Squid Game star HoYeon Jung and model Kaia Gerber.